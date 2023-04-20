Christie to Showcase CP4445-RGB and CP4455-RGB Laser Projectors at CinemaCon 2023

Courtesy of Christie

Next week, the cinema industry will gather for the 12th annual CinemaCon conference and trade show at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, and Christie is returning as the event’s official projection partner providing presentation technology for every image displayed in The Colosseum. Christie will also be in Milano Ballrooms I and V to showcase its range of solutions for the cinema industry, including RGB pure laser and Xenon projectors, Vive Audio speakers and Powersoft amps, and Xenolite performance lamps. Christie Professional Services will be on hand to demonstrate Cinergy software, an advanced remote monitoring and management platform, and discuss how they keep systems working flawlessly, day in and day out.



Making their North American debut are the Christie CP4445-RGB and CP4455-RGB pure laser projectors, which deliver 47,000 lumens and 57,000 lumens respectively, and feature Real|Laser for an expansive color gamut and contrast. Designed for Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, they offer over 50,000 hours of stable DCI brightness. Christie will also be highlighting its new washable and reusable filters for select RGB and Xenon cinema projectors, which are economical and environmentally friendly. From boutique film houses to premium large format, attendees at CinemaCon 2023 will have an opportunity to see a selection of Christie solutions in Milano I and V.



Christie will also be showcasing industry workhorses, like the CP2420-Xe. Featuring Xenolite Ultimate Performance lamps for longer lamp life, and Cinelife+ electronics, which offer massive advancements in signal processing and ease of use. Christie Vive Audio, including screen channels, surround sound and subwoofers will also be on display. To amplify Vive Audio’s unique ribbon driver, line-array sound systems, Christie has partnered with Powersoft to outfit Vive Audio solutions with Powersoft amps.

In the Milano V theater, Christie will be demonstrating the CP4425-RGB pure laser projector, which delivers 26,000 lumens for screens up to 89 feet wide. Also on display will be the full line-up of CDXL Ultimate Performance Xenolite lamps, which have been designed for more stable brightness, greater reliability, and longer life in Christie Series 2, Series 3, and Series 4 cinema projectors. From small screen to PLF, Christie’s services include 24/7 NOC technical support, onsite services, extended parts service coverage, remote monitoring, and more.



While in Milano 1, attendees can also learn about how Professional Services has redefined their remote monitoring service using Cinergy software, a manufacture-agnostic platform available for exhibitors and partners to monitor and manage theater operations themselves. Cinergy consists of robust tools that automate key delivery to the screen, track assets and consumables, monitor system health in real time, and resolve potential showstoppers before they happen, all from one centralized location.



In keeping with CinemaCon tradition, The Colosseum will be screening upcoming releases by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, and Paramount Pictures using Christie projectors. Christie CP4435-RGB pure laser projectors and CP2230 Xenon projectors will be dual-stacked, capable of illuminating the screen in The Colosseum with 70,000 lumens and 66,000 lumens respectively.