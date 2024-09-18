Christina Blumer to Receive ShowEast Coca-Cola Empowerment Award

Christina Blumer. Image courtesy of the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation

Christina Blumer, executive director of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, will receive the ShowEast Coca-Cola Empowerment Award on Wednesday, October 23 as part of the ShowEast Breakfast Program at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Past recipients of this award include Elizabeth Frank, Joe Masher, and Rebecca Stein.

“The motion picture community thrives thanks to the advocacy and visionary leadership of people like Christina, who have made a profound impact on so many lives,” said Andrew Sunshine, president of the Film Expo Group. “In partnership with Coca-Cola, ShowEast is truly excited to present this award to someone so deserving and whose dedication and influence continue to drive positive change. Christina represents the past, the present, and the future as the executive director of the Motion Picture Industry’s largest philanthropic organization.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate Christina for this year’s Coca-Cola Empowerment Award,” adds Josh Nations, global VP of strategic partnerships at Coca-Cola. “This recognition is a testament to Christina’s commitment and passion supporting theatrical exhibition and we are grateful for the profound impact she makes on the industry through the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.”

Christina Blumer is the executive director of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, a position she has held since June of 2022. She is the first woman appointed to the executive director position since 1975, when Lois Lewis ran the motion picture industry charity, was created in 1936.

Named after one of the greatest humanitarians, philanthropists, and entertainers of all time, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation perpetuates Rogers’ legacy through the works of three programs: Brave Beginnings, the Will Rogers Institute, and the Pioneers Assistance Fund. The foundation is committed to providing financial assistance, resources, and an array of social services to working and retired members of the motion picture community in times of need.

Blumer oversees the organization’s day-to-day activities, provides leadership to staff, advises the Board of Directors, and maintains relationships with the motion picture industry at large. She previously worked as the foundation’s director of development, overseeing fundraising and donor relations, and as director of operations, in which position she expanded industry relations and supervised programs and services. She was instrumental in the development of the Film Row program, which provides leadership development opportunities for the next generation of industry leaders. Blumer also serves on the board of directors of the Motion Picture Club, a New York City-based organization that fosters camaraderie among members of the film community while raising funds for industry-related charities.