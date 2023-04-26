CIELO Develops Integrated QR Code and Equipment Control Solution for Cinemex

Courtesy of CIELO

CIELO has announced the launch of a CIELO QR + Control solution for Cinemex to streamline operations and improve their technician’s productivity. With CIELO QR and Control in one platform, Cinemex will be able to optimize operations by enabling on site employees to control cinema equipment from the auditorium floor using their mobile devices instead of having to walk to the equipment and execute commands such as turning on or off projector lamps, dimming auditorium lights, starting a feature film and more. This solution does not need any proprietary equipment and also includes all the existing features of CIELO QR for task and inspection management.

CIELO QR + Control utilizes QR codes to control cinema equipment, manage inspection, and track cinema operations tasks. This solution also provides real-time information about the status of each screen, enabling cinema operators to quickly identify and resolve any issues that may arise. CIELO QR + Control is fully scalable and can be customized to meet the unique needs of each cinema operator.

“CIELO has developed a solution that allows us to control all aspects of the projection from any cell phone with an Internet connection, this will help our local teams that are thinly stretched with many responsibilities to execute any cinema command from the auditorium floor,” said Eder Suarez, the assistant manager of the projection monitoring center at Cinemex.

“I am very excited to deliver a solution that was high in the priority list for Cinemex”, said Rafael Garzon, the vice president of customer growth at CIELO, “and it is very encouraging to work with innovative exhibitors that believe in technology and think out of the box to improve operations.”