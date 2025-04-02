CIELO Expands Programmatic Ad Serving Capabilities to Over 1,200 Screens

CIELO has announced the expansion of its programmatic ad serving solution to more than 1,200 screens. CIELO’s unique ad serving technology automatically delivers and programs advertisements, allowing placements of ads from real-time bidding ad exchanges and also of premium positions advertisements closer to showtime.

With its cloud-based, hardware-less solution, CIELO enables cinemas to automate the ad serving of premium position ads closer to showtime. The system automatically sets the proper start and end dates of campaigns and schedules the correct aspect ratio version of ads, ensuring accurate and timely delivery.

Additionally, CIELO integrates with the world’s leading programmatic ad exchanges, serving ads to fill unsold inventory just before each show. This not only enhances the utilization of pre-show advertising but also maximizes revenue opportunities.

CIELO’s configuration process ensures that all advertising assets—including pre-show ads, programmatic ads, and premium ad positions—are delivered and programmed correctly. This guarantees that the sold advertising campaigns are played in the right place at the right time.

“We are pleased to offer a solution that has garnered tremendous interest from advertising partners and exhibitors,” said Guillermo Younger, the founder and chief executive officer of CIELO. “Our expanded dynamic automated ad serving technology, part of our programmatic ad serving solution, is saving our partners time, money, and reducing errors. We look forward to continuing its global rollout.”