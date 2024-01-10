CIELO, The Prince Charles Cinema, and Bell Theatre Services Unveil Majestic Partnership

Courtesy of Cielo

A royal alliance is officially underway as CIELO proudly announces its partnership with the Prince Charles Cinema, along with its partner, Bell Theatre Services (BTS). In the heart of London’s entertainment district, the Prince Charles Cinema commands attention on Leicester Place. Erected in the early 1960s, this cinematic treasure trove stands as a testament to the city’s rich film history. As the exclusive independent cinema in the West End, it has become a revered institution for movie enthusiasts, offering a rotating program that spans cult classics, thought-provoking arthouse films, and the latest Hollywood releases.

CIELO has been selected as the theater’s monitoring platform, providing the Prince Charles Cinema with a suite of tools designed to optimize operations and generate cost savings. BTS will enable the Prince Charles Cinema to be more proactive and to identify and resolve issues in their operations before they become problems upholding the traditions of this iconic cinema.

“BTS are very pleased to have the CIELO monitoring platform installed at such an important venue in the heart of London’s West End cinema district. This will help us with both preventative measures and excellent reaction times to any issues that may arise. We have worked with the Prince Charles Cinema for many years and hope to for many more” said, Paul Oliver, the director of operations at BTS.

“We recognize the significance of the Prince Charles Cinema in shaping the narrative of the UK’s cinematic journey. Collaborating with our partner BTS, we are committed to not only enriching this legacy but also to elevating the cinematic experience” said, Rafael Garzon, the vice president of Customer Growth at CIELO.