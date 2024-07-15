Cine Colombia Signs with Vista Group

Vista Group has announced that Cine Colombia has signed an agreement to move its cinema circuit to Moviegoer Engagement, Vista Group’s digital SaaS solution.

Cine Colombia is the leading cinema circuit in Colombia with 48 cinemas and over 340 screens. Following a pilot this month, Cine Colombia is expected to complete the migration of all of its sites to Vista Group’s on-premise solution as well as to Moviegoer Engagement and digital channels by the end of 2024.

Cine Colombia CEO and President, Munir Falah, said, “As one of the leading exhibition companies in Latin America, we are very enthusiastic about Vista Group becoming our strategic partner for our enterprise cinema software solution and digital channels.”

Stuart Dickinson, Vista Group’s chief executive officer, added, “It is really exciting to have new clients continuing to take up our market leading cloud solutions. Cine Colombia is a significant circuit and a known innovator in the market. It speaks to the market fit of our cloud solutions that cinema circuits like Cine Colombia are moving from other software providers to our cloud solutions to prepare their cinema circuits for the future.”