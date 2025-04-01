Cine Royal Signs on to CIELO Technology, Implemented by Scrabble Entertainment

CIELO, a cinema device monitoring and data analytics provider, and Scrabble Entertainment, the Middle East’s largest 2K DCI-compliant cinema deployment provider, have partnered to enhance Cine Royal’s operations and elevate its customer experiences. Together, they are deploying CIELO’s suite of tools—QR/QC, Essentials, Automation, Director, and Command—across Cine Royal’s cinema network.

By adopting CIELO’s advanced monitoring platform through Scrabble Entertainment, Cine Royal gains a tailored solution to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and improve profitability.

“Cine Royal is committed to leading the way in customer experience,” said Ahmed Shafeeq, Technical Head at Cine Royal. “Since partnering with Scrabble to select a NOC software that elevates our operations, we’ve been thrilled with the results. After successfully piloting CIELO’s solution across multiple sites, our excitement and expectations are sky-high.”

Within a year of implementation, Scrabble and CIELO will empower Cine Royal to proactively identify and resolve operational issues before they escalate, ensuring a consistently superior cinema experience.

“Scrabble has been an exceptional partner for CIELO,” said Rafael Garzon, VP of Customer Growth at CIELO. “Their deep understanding of Cine Royal’s needs has driven our technology to new heights. In a short time, we’ve proven that CIELO can enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate the customer experience—positioning Cine Royal as a premier entertainment leader.”

Working with CIELO has allowed us to deliver transformative solutions to Cine Royal, aligning technology with their vision for excellence.” – Pruthu Shah, CEO, Scrabble Entertainment.

This collaboration between CIELO and Scrabble Entertainment underscores their shared commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and seamless technology integration in the cinema industry.