CineColor Expands Theatrical Delivery Capabilities With KenCast Terrestrial Integration

Courtesy of KenCast

KenCast and CineColor are expanding their long-standing partnership to introduce a terrestrial content delivery solution that will supplement CineColor’s satellite-based network. CineColor approached KenCast with the challenge of reaching theaters that screen fewer films than traditional multiplexes, and KenCast delivered a cost-effective solution ensuring that exhibitors with varying content needs can receive high-quality digital cinema distribution.

KenCast has been the technology provider for CineColor for years, delivering hardware and software solutions for satellite-based cinema distribution across Latin America. By incorporating terrestrial delivery, KenCast provided an integrated solution enabling CineColor to expand its reach while maintaining operational efficiency. All deliveries—whether satellite or terrestrial—are managed from a single interface, simplifying content distribution, asset management, and reporting. KenCast’s proven technology will power secure, efficient content distribution over terrestrial networks, leveraging its full portfolio of terrestrial point-to-point delivery protocols, CDN-based transport, and other IP-based technologies to optimize cost and speed.

KenCast’s expertise in digital cinema content delivery extends beyond Latin America. In the United States, KenCast provides the core technology behind DCDC, which powers digital cinema distribution to more than 3,000 theaters nationwide. CineColor will manage the hardware and network infrastructure, while KenCast’s software will power content delivery, asset management, and reporting to ensure streamlined operations.

“Expanding our delivery capabilities with a terrestrial solution is a natural evolution of our network,” said Juan Carlos Arriagada Avendano, service manager. “This supplemental network allows us to better serve theaters with diverse operational needs while maintaining the efficiency and reliability that exhibitors expect from CineColor. KenCast has been a great partner in our digital cinema distribution, and their technology ensures that we can continue delivering high-quality content to theaters through a single, intuitive interface for maximum efficiency.”

“CineColor recognized the need for a more adaptable distribution model, and we were excited to deliver,” said Henrik Axelsson, the chief executive officer of KenCast. “This expansion isn’t just about adding another transport method—it’s about equipping exhibitors with greater flexibility, streamlining operations, and ensuring content reaches theaters with the same speed and security through a seamlessly integrated network.”