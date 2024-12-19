CineLife+ Series Projectors Chosen for New Ocine Premium Lleida Multiplex

Photo courtesy Ocine

Ocine, Spain’s third-largest cinema exhibition chain, has chosen Christie’s CineLife+™ Series cinema projectors to equip its new Ocine Premium Lleida multiplex, which opened earlier this month. This will be Ocine’s first fully premium multiplex in Catalonia.

Located in the Illa de l’Oci de Cappont, the new multiplex will mark the return of commercial cinema to the city after nearly a decade.

The two largest auditoriums feature Christie CP2420-RGB pure laser projectors, delivering up to 20,000 lumens, 2K resolution, and Real|Laser™ illumination for outstanding image quality, long operational life, and cost efficiency.

The remaining eight auditoriums are equipped with CineLife+™ RBe projectors, including the CP2409-RBe, CP2411-RBe, and CP2406-RBe. These projectors feature Phazer™ illumination technology, which combines advanced performance and electronics in a cost-effective platform, with 2K resolution and brightness levels ranging from 6,000 to 11,000 lumens.

All Christie laser projection technology was installed by Cinemanext.

Jordi Agustí, president and managing director of Ocine, commented: “Christie is a historic brand and has always been a benchmark in the cinema projection market. We highly value the excellent performance of the Christie Series 1 projectors we previously installed, which affirmed our trust in the brand. Due to its technological leadership and the best value for money it offered, we decided to once again choose Christie projection for our new multiplex in Lleida.”

Agustí also highlighted the visual impact of Christie’s laser cinema projection: “This technology delivers excellent image quality, a high level of definition, and vivid, realistic colors to ensure the best possible experience for our audiences.”

The screens at Ocine Premium Lleida range from 22 m² (236 square feet) to 80 m² (861 square feet). All ten auditoriums are outfitted with reclining seats featuring footrests, individual tables, and USB ports. The new multiplex also includes an auditorium specially designed for children with a giant slide and play areas that are available before, after, and during intermissions.