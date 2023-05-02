Cinema Filmtheater in Munich Named as Recipient of 2023 ICTA Presentation Excellence Award

Cinema Filmtheater, Courtesy of ICTA

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) has announced the winner of the ICTA Presentation Excellence Award. The award will be presented to Klaus Ungerer, the operator of the Cinema Filmtheater in Munich, on May 10th during Germany’s cinema exhibitor convention Kino 2023.

With the award, ICTA intends to honor cinema operators who embrace cinema technology and continuously strive towards celebrating the cinema as a social and experiential meeting space to the benefit of their audiences. Creativity, digital excellence, and a strong focus on audiences were further selection criteria.

The Cinema Filmtheater was nominated alongside 12 other cinemas by members of the ICTA. An international selection committee subsequently appointed the winner. ICTA’s International Directors, Jan Runge, Cathy Huis in ‘t Veld-Esser, Oliver Pasch and Till Cussmann, as well as Benjamin Dauhrer of Cinecitta, congratulate the winner.

Jan Runge shared, “We are delighted that this year’s ICTA award will be presented to Klaus Ungerer and his team at Munich’s Cinema. The philosophy of the cinema – to be a movie lovers’ paradise – is ambitious and has been brought to life for many decades. When cinema pioneer Dr. Dieter Buchwald – who passed away in 2018 – took over the cinema, he turned it into a trailblazing icon of Germany’s exhibition landscape. The Cinema was the first German cinema to be THX-certified (in 1987). Whether popcorn, sneak previews or experimenting with event cinema – the Cinema has long ensured that its audiences are amongst the first to experience new trends in theatrical exhibition. This pioneering spirit is now carried forward by Klaus Ungerer and his team. After a significant refurbishment, the Cinema today offers a high-end cinema going experience with excellent sound, latest laser projection, comfortable seating and a newly renovated foyer. This customer focus is also reflected in the cinema’s website design, which highlights and promotes different cinema technology features. This approach, in our view, is showmanship at its best.”

Klaus Ungerer is delighted about the award, adding, “It’s a great honor to receive this award on behalf of the entire team at the Cinema. We have always deliberately focused on implementing the latest technical innovations and original ideas. Especially at a time when it is essential to drive audiences back to the theater, it is our priority to illustrate what makes the big screen experience so unparalleled. It’s encouraging that this approach is now honored through this award. We truly appreciate and are thankful for the recognition. ”

Christine Berg, HDF Kino’s executive vice president and chief executive officer, congratulates on behalf of the German cinema exhibitors’ association, “Huge congratulations to Klaus Ungerer for this recognition. The Cinema in many ways is a location that sets standards. Throughout its almost 70 years of existence it has excelled at introducing new technological innovations in the cinema space. Today Klaus Ungerer continues to offer perfect film viewing experiences through the latest projection and sound technologies. That’s the big screen at its best!”