Cinema Technology Provider Unique X and Cineplex Renew Partnership

Photo courtesy Cineplex

Unique X and Cineplex have renewed their contract for another 5 years, solidifying the partnership between the pair of companies. The renewal encompasses a range of exhibitor, advertising, and content delivery services, including RosettaBridge TMS, RosettaNet, Advertising Accord, and MovieTransit.

As part of the renewed agreement, Unique X will provide additional services through the Programmatic Advertising module for Advertising Accord and Smart Trailering. This capability allows Cineplex to integrate directly into the programmatic supply chain, unlocking additional advertising revenue opportunities through connections with SSPs PlaceExchange and Vistar and their associated DSP integrations.

One of the standout features of this renewal is the ability to add programmatic content to pre-show playlists in real-time. This functionality will provide the opportunity for Cineplex to access programmatic media budgets and generate incremental advertising revenue.

With the introduction of Smart Trailering, Cineplex will benefit from centralised, intelligent trailer placement. This service optimises inventory usage and provides detailed scheduling and playback reporting.

In a recent statement, Unique X’s Chief Executive Officer, Roger Harris highlighted the significance of the renewed contract between Unique X and Cineplex. “Our extended partnership not only reflects the outstanding relationship between us but also signals a promising future for collaborative growth and innovation. Our shared vision for the future positions us both to enhance our service offerings and improve the overall cinematic experience for audiences”.

Dan McGrath, Chief Operations Officer, Cineplex, added, “We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with Unique X, which has supported us in automating manual processes, scheduling, reporting and content delivery to screen. We’re now adding programming capabilities and adding trailer placement with Smart Trailering to help us further maximize business opportunities, deliver for our clients and grow our revenue.”