Cinema United Announces Sneak Peak Showcase, Debuting Footage of Upcoming Movies to Audiences Nationwide

On the heels of CinemaCon, hosted by Cinema United, thousands of screens across the country will debut a new 70-minute program entitled Sneak Peek Showcase on April 22 and 24, bringing an exciting preview of big-screen studio content to moviegoers, with a fun look at trailers, never-seen-before footage, and behind-the-scenes content from this year’s most anticipated movies exclusively in cinemas nationwide.

Hollywood’s biggest studios will highlight their upcoming summer and fall 2025 slates, with some unveiling special surprises—ranging from exclusive scenes to brand-new trailers—created just for moviegoing audiences.

Participating studios include Sony, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Universal, Focus Features, Amazon MGM, Paramount, and Disney.

The 70-minute program will debut on April 22 with an encore performance on April 24. Both performances take place at 6 pm local time.

Tickets for the Sneak Peak Showcase are on sale now for $3.00 at your favorite theatre’s website or app, as well as atthemovies.co and on Fandango. Proceeds from the admission price will go to charities, including Variety – The Children’s Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Cinema Foundation.

Sneak Peek Showcase is part of The Cinema Foundation’s year-round @The Movies campaign and is presented by Fandango with additional support from The Coca-Cola Company. As part of the programming, the Sneak Peek Showcase will also include the big screen debut of the Grand Prize-winning spot from the 2025 Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program. The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is an opportunity for up-and-coming filmmakers from partnered schools to create content for the big screen.

“Sneak Peek Showcase is an exciting new way to bring moviegoers an exclusive preview of this year’s amazing films coming soon to a theatre near you,” says Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation. “For the first time, we’re curating a theatrical experience for film fans featuring exclusive content usually reserved for industry insiders. It’s a fresh approach to movie marketing – dynamic, engaging and only in theatres – and we’re proud that proceeds will benefit industry charitable organizations. We are especially grateful to our presenting sponsor Fandango and our supporting partner Coca-Cola for helping make this innovative program a reality.”

The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2022 by Cinema United, dedicated to promoting and expanding the movie theatre industry and to advancing the moviegoing experience. Sneak Peek Showcase is part of the Foundation’s quarterly “@The Movies” events that began with National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19, where thousands of theatres nationwide offered discounts like unlimited popcorn refills. Other upcoming events include Date Night @ The Movies on Aug. 19, 2025, and Family Day @ The Movies on Nov. 9, 2025.