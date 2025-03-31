Cinema United Debuts Second Season of ‘Behind the Screen’ Video Series

Cinema United announced today that it will debut the second season of its popular video series, Behind the Screens: The Faces of Exhibition, this week at CinemaCon, the world’s largest exhibition convention. This innovative series tells the unique and compelling stories of people from across the global cinema industry, from the world’s largest chains to single-screen independent cinema owners.

The series, featuring two-minute-long shorts, first premiered at CinemaCon 2024 to rave reactions from across the industry. Behind the Screens was created and produced by Cinema United in association with FilmFrog.

“This series shines a long overdue light on people who embody what is really special about theatrical exhibition,” says Michael O’Leary, President & CEO of Cinema United. “Behind the Screens puts a human face on why going to the theatre is an incredible experience. Their passion and commitment to movie fans shines through in every video. It is no wonder that people from across the entertainment industry have reacted so positively to their stories.”

The exhibition leaders featured in this year’s series are:

Becky & Gary Dupuis, Polson Theatres: Polson, Montana

Gurbani Marwah, Cineplex: Toronto, Ontario

Ryan Oestreich, Music Box Theatre: Chicago, Illinois

Doreen Sayegh, Cranford Theater: Cranford, New Jersey

Nikki Shellenberger, Regal Edwards Mira Mesa: San Diego, California

“The authenticity of the people featured in Behind the Screens is the reason they resonate with so many people,” said Amanda Martin, Cinema United Chief of Staff, who manages the project. “Initially, people are a bit nervous and cautious, but when the cameras roll, and the exhibitors start talking about what they do to make going to the cinema memorable, you can feel their energy and dedication. That is what comes across in these videos and what makes them so special.”

The inaugural Behind the Screens episodes can be found at cinemaunited.org, with the new episodes available by the end of the week.