Cinema United Extends CEO Michael O’Leary with New 5-Year Contract

Cinema United, the world’s largest exhibition trade association, announced today that it has extended the contract of CEO and President Michael O’Leary for an additional five years. O’Leary, who joined the organization in 2023, will continue to lead Cinema United under an agreement approved unanimously by the Cinema United Executive Board at its meeting in Los Angeles last week.

“Michael has proven to be a tireless and passionate advocate for the exhibition industry,” said Mike Bowers, Cinema United Board Chair and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “Leveraging his broad experience in the motion picture industry as well as on Capitol Hill, Michael’s focus on unity, strategy and continuous improvement has earned the confidence and respect of members of all sizes, as well as our studio partners. ​The next five years present unique and exciting opportunities for our industry. We are thrilled to have the long-term stability and steady hand of Michael and the talented Cinema United team representing us during this time.”

Since joining the organization in May 2023, O’Leary has focused on promoting and amplifying the positive economic and cultural impact of movie theatres in cities and towns around the world. Cinema United recently released its report highlighting that the domestic industry alone spent over $1.5 billion on theatre re-investment in just the past twelve months. Exhibition’s commitment to creating the Next Great Era of Cinema will be on display next spring at their annual global convention, CinemaCon, where “Innovation and Experiences” will be the primary theme. O’Leary also oversaw the successful adoption of the Cinema United brand in support of his effort to unify and strengthen an industry that spans the globe and comprises businesses from single-screen theatres to the world’s largest international theatre circuits.

“Representing the great people who own and operate theatres across the United States and around the world has been one of the great honors of my professional career, and I am energized by the opportunities that lie ahead for this iconic industry,” said O’Leary. “I want to thank Chairman Mike Bowers, outgoing Chair Bob Bagby and the entire Cinema United Executive Board for this opportunity. I also want to thank my dedicated colleagues at Cinema United. Our success is a direct result of their hard work and creativity, and I am excited to continue our work supporting and advocating on behalf of this industry.”