Cinema United Highlights Innovation in Exhibition with “The Next Great Era of Cinema” Special Report

In the lead-up to CinemaCon, Cinema United has released a special report titled, “The Next Great Era of Cinema.” The report highlights exhibitors who are reinvesting in their communities, bringing technological innovation to consumers, and making sure the fun and excitement of going to the theater doesn’t end when the movie does.

The report, which is broken down into three separate areas, Reinvesting in Our Communities, Technological Innovation and More than a Movie, focuses on the exhibition industry’s place as a quintessential Main Street industry. In it, the report highlights how movie theaters are the cornerstones of small towns, rural communities, and major cities worldwide. Those cinemas and theatre chains featured in the report (listed here alphabetically) represent a diverse range of Cinema United members, from major chains to independent arthouses: ACX Cinemas; Alamo Drafthouse; AMC Theatres; B&B Theatres; Belcourt Theatre (Nashville, TN); Cinépolis; Cinergy; CMX; Emagine; Event Cinemas; Harkins Theatres; The Lot; Marcus Theatres; The Music Box (Chicago, IL); PVR INOX; Regal; Santikos; Silver Moon Drive-In (Lakeland, FL); Southampton Playhouse (Southampton, NY); Spotlight Theater (Warsaw, NY); The State Theatre (Washington, IA).

Cinema United, formerly the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), recently rebranded itself with a new name and identity that points to the unique and unmatched communal experience of seeing a movie in the cinema, as well as the industry’s commitment to innovation and the future of theatrical exhibition.

“Everyone in our industry is united by a common goal: ensuring, through continued innovation, that the experience of watching a movie on a large screen with amazing sound in a communal setting is here to stay,” said Michael O’Leary, President & CEO of Cinema United. “Consumers today are more discerning than ever, and the entire theatrical exhibition community continues to reinvest in itself by providing the best entertainment experiences possible for movie fans around the world.”

“Despite the existential challenges facing our industry over the past five years, our critics failed to understand the strength and fight of the men and women who operate cinemas,” O’Leary added, “Cinemas did not perish as some suggested they would; and now, despite these challenges, the industry is in a position of strength, poised for the next great era of cinema.”

Click HERE to download the full report.