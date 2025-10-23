Cinema United Hires Theo George as Director of Marketing

Cinema United, the world’s largest exhibition trade association, announced today that it has tapped Theo George as Director of Marketing. This is a new position that will serve multiple marketing and communications functions for the organization, including social media, brand marketing, campaign and project management, and creative leadership. Based in Los Angeles, George will be an integral member of the broader Cinema United team as it expands its impact among consumers and industry partners, advocating for theatrical exhibition as a cultural and financial hub for communities of all sizes across the country and around the world. George will report to Andrew Stewart, Cinema United’s Chief Communications Officer.

“From our first meeting with Theo, we were instantly impressed with his overall marketing experience in both exhibition and advocacy. His creative acumen and strategic insight, not to mention his passion and love of the movies, were obvious and we are thrilled to see him apply those skills to advance this amazing industry forward,” Stewart said.

George commented, saying: “I’ve spent a good portion of my career getting audiences excited about going to the movies because I believe deeply in the power of the shared theatrical experience. Cinema United’s mission to unite and promote the industry couldn’t be more urgent or inspiring. I’m thrilled to champion the theatre owners who create those magical moments for millions of moviegoers and ensure that the irreplaceable experience of going to the movies remains a cultural cornerstone.”

In this new role, George will be in charge of developing and executing a comprehensive social media strategy for Cinema United, as well as CinemaCon, the world’s premier annual showcase of theatrical exhibition hosted by Cinema United. He will also oversee the strategic growth of general consumer interactions for Cinema United and CinemaCon through creative year-round marketing activations and targeted brand and media partnerships.

Prior to joining Cinema United, George served as Cinema Marketing Manager at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), where he drove audience engagement and exceeded revenue targets through innovative, data-driven campaigns. He previously served as Marketing Director for the Maryland Film Festival and worked as a Digital Strategist for the National Center for Transgender Equality, where he led groundbreaking advocacy campaigns. Theo holds a Master’s in Arts Management from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor’s in Africana Studies from UMBC.