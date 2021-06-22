Variety – the Children’s Charity of New York Partners with Cinema Week and Showcase Cinemas for Mobility Hero Challenge

Cinema Week and Showcase Cinemas are collaborating with Variety – the Children’s Charity of New York for the Mobility Hero Challenge, running from Tuesday, June 22 through Wednesday, September 22.

The initiative aims to raise money for specialized bicycles, wheelchairs, strollers, carts, and lifts for children with disabilities, which can cost up to $5,000 each. The donor who raises the most money by the end of the campaign will receive a series of prizes from sponsors, which also include Pure Barre – Jersey City, &Pizza, and Lose the Map

Cinema Week is a six-day initiative of advance screenings, exclusive in-theater content, memorabilia, and giveaways at movie theaters, running from Tuesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 27.

Massachusetts-based National Amusements / Showcase Cinemas ranks as the 11th-largest exhibition circuit in North America on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021, with 321 screens at 24 locations.

Find out more and donate at: https://influencethecause.com/short/fe0bb5