CinemaCon 2024: Angel Studios Sticks to Holiday Release Strategy for Upcoming Films

Courtesy of Angel Studios

Angel Studios presented its upcoming slate at the CinemaCon Wednesday morning session and celebrated its first year of theatrical distribution. In Angel Studios’ inaugural year as a theatrical distributor, the studio topped $300M in global box office revenue, largely thanks to the breakout success of Sound of Freedom ($184.1M domestic/$250.5M global) and Angel Studios’ innovative pay it forward concept. The success of His Only Son, Sound of Freedom, After Death, and The Shift landed Angel Studios the #8 spot on the list of top domestic distributors in 2023.

During the CinemaCon presentation, the studio unveiled the release dates, titles, and trailers for upcoming projects. “We are eternally grateful to our theatrical partners who helped champion our studio and enabled us to bring films that amplify light into movie theaters,” shared Brandon Purdie, the executive vice president and head of theatrical distribution. “There is no better place than CinemaCon to celebrate and give credit to our exhibition partners.” Jared Geesey, the chief distribution officer at Angel Studios, added, “We are excited about Angel’s upcoming slate of films for 2024 and 2025, and look forward to pushing audiences to fully immerse themselves in powerful stories at movie theaters.”

Sight | May 24, 2024

Sight is the true story of Dr. Ming Wang, a Chinese immigrant who defies all odds to become a world-renowned eye surgeon. Dr. Wang sets out to restore the sight of a blind orphan.

Possum Trot | July 4, 2024

Pitched as a further look at the topics Sound of Freedom began a conversation on, Possum Trot tells the story of twenty-two families from a rural black church in the small East Texas town of Possum Trot that adopt seventy-seven of the most difficult to place kids in the foster system. Inspired by the incredible true story, Possum Trot follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a movement of compassion, faith, community, and perseverance focused on changing the lives of children everywhere.

Bonhoeffer | November 11, 2024

Bonhoeffer follows an investigation into the life of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who opposed the Third Reich. The young Christian theologian was attacked for his views, Bonhoeffer preached love while plotting the assassination of an evil tyrant. Bonhoeffer begs the question, how far will you go to stand up for what’s right?

Homestead | December 20, 2024

Homestead is an intense post-apocalyptic family survival drama film and streaming series. The story follows ex-green beret Jeff Eriksson, who takes a job as head of security at an elaborate prepper compound, “The Homestead,” as the world crumbles beyond the compound’s walls. Amid the mayhem, unity and forgotten truths emerge as love grows in unexpected places and the community strives to cultivate the land and fend off impending destruction.

Jacob | TBD 2025

David Helling, the writer/director of Angel Studio’s 2023 release His Only Son ($12.3M domestic/$13.8M global), is planning his next film which will explore the lives of biblical characters Jacob, Leah, and Rachel and show the part they played in God’s plan of redemption. Angel Funding is currently gauging interest on the title.

Young Washington | TBD 2025

Another title in the works at Angel Studios is Young Washington.

David | November 21, 2025

David will be a musical animated feature film that combines powerful biblical authenticity, inspired music, captivating storytelling. In the presentation, the film was described with the aim of becoming the biggest animated film of all time. Planned for a 2025 global cinema release, David is about the life of the ancient prophet, poet, and king. After one young shepherd boy is chosen to battle a giant, this chosen one goes on to inspire an entire nation of believers. Director Phil Cunningham recently shared, “David’s story has resonated with people from both within and outside the faith community for millennia due to its ability to reach the broadest audience. Our vision is to make a movie and tell a story that will delight and inspire the broadest possible audience while staying authentic to the Bible’s account of how one man’s relationship with God liberated a nation and changed the course of history.”