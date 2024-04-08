CinemaCon 2024 Buyers Guide: CinemaCon Showcases the Latest Products and Technologies for Movie Theaters

Agile Ticketing Solutions

AgileTix

Transforming cinema box offices since 1999, AgileTix empowers cinema operators with cutting-edge point-of-sale and web ticketing solutions. From seamless concession management to fostering customer relationships and delivering real-time analytics, Agile drives success by connecting operators with audiences, converting ticket buyers into loyal patrons.

Agiletix.com /landing/boxofficepro

Booth: 2110A



Angel Studios

Angel Studios is a trailblazer in entertainment distribution, offering cinematic experiences that continue to wow audiences worldwide, such as the blockbuster sensation Sound of Freedom. As the distribution landscape evolves, Angel Studios is constantly exploring new technologies with their Pay it Forward technology and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with theatrical ticket sales: Tickets to Angel films can be purchased on Angel.com, with no online fees. Angel Studios usesequity crowdfunding to finance its original productions and aims to be at the forefront of cinema by bringing unique and impactful stories that amplify light on the big screen. Visit their website to explore more upcoming projects and experiences.

Angelstudios.com

Booth: Livorno

Atom Seating

Atom Seating is a leading name in the manufacture and design of cinema recliners that redefine the movie-watching experience. With a commitment to innovation, comfort, and aesthetic appeal, they bring hassle-free upgrades to movie theaters worldwide. Their affordable seating solutions have enhanced business revenues of over 250 properties worldwide. They have EN 12727:2016 Level 4 certification, ensuring quality with each seat they manufacture.

Spacesandbetween.com/atom-seating

Booth: 320J

Barco

Barco HDR Lightsteering

HDR by Barco creates a new wave of definition for the cinematic experience. By unlocking the full potential of the big screen, Barco HDR Lightsteering projection unleashes HDR brightness, deep blacks, and breath-taking contrast. Leveraging all the advantages of laser projection and a patented approach, the Barco HDR Lightsteering projector steers light to deliver an unparalleled image.

Barco.com/cinema

Booth: Roman 1-4



Bay City Cargo

Marquee Sign Letters

Bay City Cargo specializes in marquee and sign letters. With thousands of new and used letters in stock, Bay City Cargocan supply your theater with letters and recommend different options for the future. They will even buy your old letters. Got a stack somewhere? Bay City Cargo will buy them. Converting to Pronto or digital? They will buy your old letters. Please call (800-545-8956) or write (mike@pilut.com). Bay City Cargo will help.

Baycitycargo.com



BeforeTheMovie

BeforeTheMovie’s pre-show generates income for exhibitors by offering a blend of national and local advertisements. National ads ensure a steady revenue stream, while local ads target specific markets, increasing relevance and engagement. This dual approach maximizes ad revenue potential. Local businesses benefit from targeted exposure to cinema audiences, driving foot traffic and sales. Exhibitors profit from increased ad sales and enhanced viewer experiences, resulting in a mutually beneficial revenue model.

Beforethemovie.com

Booth: Pompeian 1

The Boxoffice Company

Boost

PlatformYour business is evolving. Make sure your e-commerce tools are too. At Boxoffice, we never stop working on our Boost e-commerce technology and marketing solutions. Whether you are a large or small cinema operator, our websites, mobile apps, and online ticketing solutions are designed to evolve with your business, offering your customers an ever-improving online experience. And, if you are wondering why your current website isn’t showing up on search engines like Google, we can help you boost that too. To find out how the Boost platform can power your online sales and customer engagement, drop by our booth or scan the QR code in the image.



Company.boxoffice.com

Booth: 32J6



Casablanca Payments

Casablanca Payments was founded by a 50-year entertainment industry veteran and specializes in providing exhibitors with both savings and highly personal and responsive whhite glove concierge service tailored specifically to the cinema industry. If your processor is charging too much or relegating your support calls to anonymous call centers, talk to Casablanca Payments: See what a difference caring people with years of actual cinema operations experience, and a processor that won the Better Business Bureau’s Ethics Award, can make.

Wynn@casablanca-ventures.com



CES Plus

CES Plus specializes in providing comprehensive solutions and support to cinema exhibitors in the U.S. and LATAM markets. Their expertise encompasses new construction projects, renovations, equipment upgrades, continuous cinema monitoring, and support services. They offer cinema design services, project management, strategic sourcing of equipment and consumables, pre-configuration, installation, content management, and special events coordination. With over three decades of experience, CES Plus is dedicated to turning A/V dreams into reality, ensuring high-quality experiences for customers and leading the creation of unique and holistic entertainment spaces.

CES.plus

Booth: 220J



Christie

CineLife+ Real|Laser, Phazer, and Xenon

Christie’s cinema illumination technology brings your cinema to life, with Christie’s Real|Laser projectors giving best-in-class energy efficiency. Christie now offers Phazer projection for boutique cinemas and has the only new Xenon projection. Christie’s future-proofed projectors are capable of 4K 120fps playback at 6000:1 contrast ratio. Explore the right options for your theater and budget with their cinema projection calculator.

Cinemaster.christiedigital.com

Booth: Milano 1, 5, 6

Cinema 360

Cinema 360 is an innovative software solution designed to enhance the cinema experience for moviegoers. The comprehensive platform enables cinemas to manage their operations efficiently and provides moviegoers with an immersive and engaging experience. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, Cinema360 streamlines the purchase process, allowing customers to buy tickets and concessions quickly and easily on any device. The Cinema360 package includes POS, kiosk, a modern responsive website with self-refund, job-posting options, and a back end to manage end-to-end cinema operations.

Cinema360.org

Booth: 434J



C. Cretors and Company

High Roller Grill

C. Cretors and Company reduces the burden of cleaning with their patented tip-up roller grill design. The exclusive tip-up cleaning position design is not found on any other roller grill on the market. The nonstick or stainless steel roller sleeves easily slide off and can be easily cleaned in a sink. Two adjustable individual heat zones provide a wide range of temperature settings with easy-to-use temperature control. The grill plugs into any standard 15 amp outlet.

Cretors.com

Booth: 315J

Digital Cinema United

DCU Connect

Digital Cinema United connects content creators with worldwide audiences. The DCU Connect platform offers secure, cost-effective, and reliable e-delivery for feature films, movie trailers, cinema advertising, and event cinema to theaters around the world. A free service for exhibitors, DCU Connect only takes 10 minutes to install and enables art houses, drive-ins, independent theaters, and major circuits to realize the benefits of digital transformation—timelier deliveries and less manual intervention. Most importantly, DCU Connect support is second to none. Email us.office@digitalcinemaunited.com to join the DCU Connect e-delivery network today.

Digitalcinemaunited.com

Entertainment Supply & Technologies

As a certified installer for Imax and all major brands of cinema technology, Entertainment Supply & Technologies (ES&T) offers turnkey services for a cutting-edge and luxurious moviegoing experience. Integrated FF&E services also include concession casework, food service equipment, menu boards, lighting, wall draperies, and flooring. Through an extended, secure supply chain, the firm offers complete operational support with industrial and janitorial supplies, food service and concession equipment replacement parts, digital lamps, and projector filters.

Ensutec.com

Booth: 221J

Fandango

Fandango, the nation’s top online movie ticketer, serves 50 million moviegoers per month with best-in-class movie information, ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video, and more. Moviegoers can find the best seats at their favorite theaters with leading ticketing brands Fandango, MovieTickets.com, and Flixster and discover movies to see on the big screen with review site Rotten Tomatoes. Fandango has a robust social footprint with over 100 million followers across its portfolio of social media channels.

Fandango.com

GDC Technology

SR-1000 IMB

Hear More: The SR-1000 IMB is available with built-in audio options such as DTS Surround processor and 32-channel DTS:X decoder which supports the SMPTE IAB standard. The newly developed 16-channel AIB-3000 Cinema Audio Processor is designed to work with all major IMB. Store More: The SR-1000 IMB’s built-in CineCache offers a 4TB or 2TB option. The SSD storage can be expanded with PSD-4000-SSD (a RAID SSD storage) offering an additional RAID-5 3TB, 4TB, and 6TB. Exhibitors can conveniently move the PSD-4000-SSD to share the content with other auditoriums. Old and unreliable HDD storage can be replaced with SSD storage for dependability and improved cost of operation.

GDC-tech.com

Booth: Milano 2

Gold Medal Products Co.

Recirculating Filtration Poppers

Say goodbye to old-school vents! With Gold Medal’s Elite Standard Series of large poppers, recirculating filtration means there is no venting out of the top of the unit. But there isn’t asacrifice in quality because the air filtration levels are superior to nearly all other methods. Engineered for convenience, this popper series also includes an easy drop-down filter (no need for ladders) and touch-screen controls. See why the Elite Standard Series is ideal for cinemas.

Gmpopcorn.com

Booth: 709J

Great Western Products

Sunglo Classic Blend

Great Western Products is pleased to introduce Sunglo Classic Blend—their newest blend of corn & coconut popcorn oil designed exclusively for theaters! Immerse your audience in the irresistible aroma of buttery perfection. Crafted to enhance flavor and ensure a delightful crunch, this oil promises a cinematic experience for your taste buds. Elevate your concessions with the finest quality and let the popping sensation begin. Upgrade your popcorn game with Sunglo Classic Blend—where every kernel tells a delicious story!

Gwproducts.com

Booth: 909J

Lighting Technologies International LLC

Extreme LongPlay lamps

Extreme LongPlay lamps provide dynamic improvements in lumen maintenance, providing a longer life expectancy. Proprietary anode coating improves heat dissipation and reduces envelope darkening. Improved cathode design reduces flicker. Extreme LongPlay lamps offer a longer life, fewer lamp changes, a reduced cost of ownership, and a longer warranty. Visit the LTI website to learn more about Extreme LongPlay lamp technology, features, and benefits.

Ltilighting.com

Booth: 519J

Mobile Moviegoing

Mobile Moviegoing’s cutting-edge web design and innovative tool suite deliver top-tier custom websites and mobile apps. Enhance the moviegoing experience and boost guest satisfaction by seamlessly integrating online ticketing, concessions, and gift card sales. Their tools improve search visibility through AI enhanced SEO and allow you to seamlessly integrate with your loyalty programs and maximize customer engagement. They offer paid loyalty and subscriptions to further boost your profitability and competitiveness in the marketplace. Now is the time to leverage the power of Mobile Moviegoing and start boosting your profits today. Call: (888) 453-SHOW[7469]

Mobilemoviegoing.com

Booth: Pompeian 1

Moving iMage Technologies

LEA Connect Series

Moving iMage Technologies is a one-stop shop for superior cinema products, custom fabrication, and integration services. MiT highlights their latest brand to the global cinema community: LEA Professional. The LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers provide an intelligent amplifier platform that complements signal-processing brands and loudspeaker systems. The LEA Connect Series amplifiers are available in analog and digital input versions, with two- and four-channel models and power output ranging from 80 to 1,500 watts per channel.

Movingimagetech.com

Booth (MiT): 2216A

Booth (Caddy Products): 115J

Omniterm

Loyalty subscription program

Omniterm enhances its Loyalty Membership module with a flexible Loyalty Subscription program for theaters. It allows customization of membership tiers with varied prices, offering benefits like free movie tickets, concession items, and discounts, along with reduced or no online service fees. Subscriptions can be monthly, quarterly, or yearly. Using Omniterm’s certified payment interface with Global Payments and JonasPay ensures secure transactions with a data vault for recurring payments. The program extends its benefits to both in-theater and online purchases, providing a versatile and secure loyalty solution for customers.

Omniterm.com

Booth: 2415A

Packaging Concepts, Inc.

Bagasse Plates and Bowls

New for 2024, as part of an ever-growing line of concession packaging from Packaging Concepts, Inc. (PCI), comes a stock line of Bagasse eco-friendly 10×10-inch square plates and 7×7-inch (32 oz.) square bowls. These are the perfect solution for both hot and cold foods. PET-domed lids are available for both items as well. As movie exhibitors continue to increase their concession offerings, PCI is there to assist with design, graphics, and delivery of quality concession packaging at an economical cost.

Packagingconcepts.com

Booth: 826J

Paradigm Design

Paradigm Design, celebrating its 50th year in business this year, is a prominent nationwide full-service architectural, engineering, and interior design firm. With offices in Michigan and Arizona, Paradigm Design has garnered national recognition for its passion for creativity and extensive experience in both public and private sector projects. The firm’s integrated approach, with in-house architectural, engineering, and interior design teams collaborating seamlessly, enables them to swiftly address unforeseen project challenges. Paradigm’s unwavering commitment to creative solutions ensures that each project is completed on time, on brand, and within budget.

Paradigmae.com

Booth: 122J

Parrot Film Company

Parrot Film Co. is 100 years young! Since 1924, they have provided the best in pre-cinema advertising for theaters, large and small, across the United States, and they’re just getting started. Working with Screenvision for the best in national ads, Parrot Film Co. sells, creates, and manages custom local advertising for their partner theaters and their communities. Located in the absolute middle of the USA, they pride themselves on a personal touch, ad quality, and service. Parrot Film Company makes friends, not just customers.

Parrotfilm.com

PIM Brands

Sun-Maid Pure Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins Moviegoers love this permissibly indulgent treat! Sun-Maid Pure Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins engulf America’s #1 Raisins—the best, most plump, and juicy California raisins—with the purest, creamiest milk chocolate. Feel good knowing raisins provide two servings of real fruit in every delicious cup. Sun-Maid Pure Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins are available in a 5 ounce peg bag and 3.5 ounce concession box.

PIMbrands.com

Booth: 520J

Proctor Companies

For over 50 years, Proctor Companies has been the leading supplier of concession stands, box offices, and food and beverage systems for the cinema and family entertainment center industries. Proctor specializes in design and build services, custom millwork, kitchen and bar equipment, furniture, parts and supplies—and provides the best customer service in the business. Give them a call at 800-221-3699 to discuss your next project.

Proctorco.com

Booth: 214J

Q-SYS

The Q-SYS Platform

The Q-SYS Platform offers multiplexes a comprehensive network-based solution that can be used to monitor a single screen or an entire global chain of networked theaters with its comprehensive catalog of audio, video, and control solutions, all designed to create exceptional experiences for moviegoers. Q-SYS recently announced a plugin for Barco Series 4 Digital Cinema projectors which allows users to control and monitor projector functionality, helping streamline theatrical venue operations, increase automation, and save time and money.

Qsys.com

QubicaAMF

Fly’n Ducks

Fly’n Ducks is duckpin bowling reimagined. It packages the excitement of duckpin bowling into a smaller footprint, making it the perfect anchor attraction for businesses like cinemas and restaurants. It delivers an engaging experience that is the right challenge level for adults but is still suitable for teens and younger guests. With Fly’n Ducks, you’ll be able to deliver the best duckpin experience at the lowest operational cost, while also maximizing profitability.

Qubicaamf.com

Booth: 123J

Ready Theatre Systems (RTS)

Since 1993, Ready Theatre Systems has set the standard for a quick and easy point-of-sale system. Our software is fast, feature-rich, and economical. RTS was created by a theater owner for his small family-operated chain to optimize operations. RTS’s roots are directly reflected in our selling interfaces. With minimal steps, ease of use, and a database that finalizes transactions in milliseconds, it is evident RTS was built for theater owners by a theater owner.

Rts-solutions.com

Booth: 2526A

Royal Corporation

Motor Scrubber Jet3

Royal Corporation offers the MotorScrubber Jet3, a handheld scrubber with integrated chemical injection to provide deep-cleaning capabilities up to 10 feet high. The fully adjustable jet at the scrubber head can be angled to directly apply solution to the surface. This scrubber has a four-hour cordless operation; the Jet3 provides portable cleaning capabilities to use virtually anywhere to clean hard-to-reach areas. It features a reliable high-torque motor for washing, polishing, and cleaning. Weighing only 3.86 pounds, it is lightweight with heavy-duty construction. It comes with multiple brushes and pads for different cleaning needs.

Royalcorporation.com

Booth: 415J

Screenvision Media

Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering advertising and content representation services for three of the top 5 and seven of the top 10 theaters nationwide. Their cinema advertising network comprises over 2,000 theaters and more than 14,000 screens. With 45 percent of all cinema impressions, they deliver the highest attention in media, providing brands with a unique opportunity to connect with young, diverse, and highly engaged audiences through the impactful medium of cinema advertising.

Screenvisionmedia.com

Sensible Cinema Software

Sensible Reserve Options

Sensible Cinema Software now offers a reserved seating option for its budget-friendly cinema POS. For drive-in theaters, reserved section parking assigns specific designated parking areas for up to four types of vehicles, showing the section color on the ticket. Reserved space parking assigns the buyer a specific parking stall with row and number printed on the ticket. Sensible Cinema has no monthly or annual licensing fees. Call or text (615) 799-6366 for a demonstration during CinemaCon.

Sensiblecinema.net

Sharp

Across its product portfolio—from direct view LED, desktop, and large-format displays to business, specialist, and cinema projectors —Sharp offers complete theater solutions. Superb quality and reliability are inherent to the brand; add to this a solution precisely tailored to the users’ requirements and backed by a robust warranty and support service, and you have Sharp’s signature trustworthy performance. Sharp has more than 11,000 digital cinema projectors installed, underlining the crucial role Sharp plays in creating the optimum cinema experience and keeping it operational.

Global.sharp

Booth: Neopolitan 1

StepGuard/Light Tape StepGuard

Immersive Lighting Systems

StepGuard is the only manufacturer in the world that makes both the lighting element and the profile from scratch. Using their Light Tape as the light source, cinema guests will not experience annoying on-screen glare as they would with traditional LED bulbs. StepGuard has a wide variety of profiles available to suit different needs, with step, aisle, row, and wall illumination being their specialties. Their system is built to order and is supplied as a complete plug-and-play package that can be quickly installed and controlled with ease.

Lighttape.com/applications/stepguard

Booth: 633J

Storming Images

Storming Images is a leading digital content delivery provider serving the needs of cinema owners. Its Media Director Platform is proprietary technology presenting a one-stop digital delivery system for preshow, movie trailer, film, and event distribution. Cinema owners no longer need to scramble last minute to get a preshow, trailer, or event to their theaters. Simplify the management of content with one easy-to-use system that provides delivery verification and proof-of-play. Storming Images offers seamless installation and 24/7 customer support.

Stormingimages.com

TAPOS by JACRO

TAPOS cinema PoS is designed for circuits and busy independent cinemas. With over 25 years’ continuous development they help cinemas to replace legacy and overly complicated PoS systems and integrated third-party setups with a single PoS capable of targeted newsletters, sophisticated F&B, online food sales, employee management, custom reporting, data analytics, CRM, accounts export, loyalty and membership, enterprise head office, cloud access, websites, and even your own mobile app. There is no system like TAPOS. It is more than a PoS. It is a complete cinema management system focused on combining massive capability with unparalleled ease of use.

Jacro.com Internetticketing.com

Booth: 521J

Telescopic Seating Systems

Smart Programmable Compact Recliner

TSS’s Smart Programmable Compact Recliner combines minimum space with maximum comfort. Cinemas have the ability to program the recline, compactness, and ottoman/back control, as well as integrate with building safety, providing complete control either in person or from a network. Thirty-six recliners, including seat heaters, can fit on a single 20-amp circuit. RBG under-seat lighting provides effects and visibility to cleaning staff. The system can be programmed to only open seats for the current show or shows throughout the day.

Telescopicseatingsystems.com

Booth: 1015J

Total Cinema Solutions

Total Cinema Solutions LLC is a full-service dealership and service company specializing in meeting the needs of the independent cinema operator. They offer a full line of equipment and consumables as well as both on-site and remote service and support. Their unique NOC platform allows them to stay ahead of your maintenance needs. Contact Brian Vita and Shawn Provencher at (888) CINE-FIX [246-3349].

Totalcinemasolutions.com

Ushio

Digital Xenon Lamps

Ushio is your premier source for digital xenon lamps for Barco, Sony, NEC, and Christie projectors. Experience unparalleled performance with Ushio lamps, designed for longevity and exceptional quality in brightness, contrast, color, and sharpness to captivate your audience every time. Trust in their unwavering reliability and superior performance. This is why the vast majority of cinemas worldwide choose Ushio for trusted quality. Ushio lamps are comprehensively tested, approved, and certified across all major projector brands.

Ushio.com/technology/xenon

Booth: 2326A

VIP Luxury Seating

VIP Luxury Seating is the largest manufacturer of seating specifically designed for commercial cinemas. They produce a wide range of seating options including recliners, rockers, and sofas with exceptional comfort and rugged durability as the basis of design. Their products are proudly manufactured in the USA at their factory located in New Albany, Mississippi. Please visit them at CinemaCon!

VIPluxuryseating.com

Booth: 903J

Veezi by Vista

Manage your cinema from anywhere! Veezi is a cloud-based solution, so whether you’re a multisite, single-screen, art house, or drive-in theater, you can run your business from wherever you are, 24/7. Engineered by Vista but designed for small to medium cinemas, Veezi brings you only the best of Vista’s innovation: point of sale (including tips and tabs), reporting, film programming, internet ticketing, vouchers and gift cards, loyalty, kiosk, and more. Request a demo or start your free 30-day trial.

Veezi.com

Booth: Venice, Emperors Level

Zinc

Have you seen Zinc’s Dune popcorn bucket—the one that’s taken social media and, more importantly, consumers by storm? Not only that, but stay tuned for upcoming programs from all major studios—Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony, and Paramount. Keep an eye out and come see them to view great new products from Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Deadpool & Wolverine, The Garfield Movie, Despicable Me 4, Venom 3, Twisters, Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Transformers One, and many more. Come join the fun to find out how they can help you triple your investment, impress your guests, raise your per caps, and make your cinema a location for all things fun!

Zincgroup.com

Booth: 927J