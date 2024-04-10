CinemaCon 2024: Crunchyroll Previews Upcoming Anime Slate Coming to Theaters with HAIKYU!!, BLUE LOCK, OVERLORD, and SPY FAMILY CODE

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

The first day of studio presentations at CinemaCon 2024 started with an anime marketing primer from Mitch Berger, Crunchyroll’s SVP of Global Commerce. Anime has skyrocketed in popularity over the last five years at the domestic box office, seeing the release of four of the six highest-grossing anime films of all time in North America. Crunchyroll itself has distributed half of the top twenty anime films at the domestic box office. The distributor’s presence at CinemaCon this year is an indication of anime’s box office potential in the coming years, growing from a niche home entertainment play to a full-fledged theatrical genre with a global reach. Here’s our recap of the titles featured during Crunchyroll’s slate presentation:

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle | May 31, 2024

Crunchyroll will be releasing dubbed and subtitled versions of this volleyball-themed series, coming into theaters with a loyal ten-year following across different mediums. The title has already earned over $55 million from theaters in Japan since its February release in the market. Crunchyroll currently has the series’ first four seasons available to stream on its streaming platform.

BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- | June 28, 2024

This soccer-themed film will be released in theaters over the summer, timed to coincide with international tournaments like the Eurocup and Copa America. It will be the first theatrical release for the hit sports anime franchise and serves as a side story to the main series. The first season of the series is available to stream on the Crunchyroll

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom | Summer TBD

The fan-favorite fantasy anime series will have its first film hit theaters in North America this summer. The film will pick up where the fourth season of the series left off, with theatrical release dates across international markets set to be announced in the coming weeks.

SPY FAMILY CODE: White | April 19, 2024

Crunchyroll closed its CinemaCon presentation with ten minutes of footage from the upcoming SPY FAMILY CODE: White. The footage played like a cross of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Incredibles for the CinemaCon audience.



