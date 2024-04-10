CinemaCon 2024: Warner Bros. Reveals New Footage for FURIOSA, JOKER and BEETLEJUICE Sequels, Teases SUPERMAN

Courtesy Warner Bros

Warner Bros. entered its CinemaCon 2024 presentation on a hot streak, claiming six of the seven highest-grossing films of the last eight months. Domestic and international distribution chiefs Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps entered the stage at the Caesars Palace Colosseum wearing hot pink suits for Barbie last year—opting to don Beetlejuice for their introduction to this year’s presentation. Here’s our recap of what Warner Bros. has in store for audiences from their CinemaCon 2024 slate presentation.

Furiosa | May 24, 2024

Director George Miller was joined on stage at the Caesars Palace Colosseum by stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth to introduce an extended look at footage from Furiosa. Miller shared that he began developing Furiosa shortly after Mad Max: Fury Road picked up traction during its theatrical release, coming up with an extended backstory for the character that ran decades. This will give Furiosa an even grander epic scale than its Fury Road predecessor, evidenced by the jaw-dropping footage revealed for the first time for the CinemaCon audience.

The Watchers | June 14, 2024

Writer-director Ishana Night Shyamalan will make her feature film debut with this horror title, based on a horror novel of the same title. The supernatural horror elements suggest a slight departure from her father’s high-concept approach to the genre.

Super-Man: The Christopher Reeve Story | September TBD

The first title from Warner Bros.’ newly rebuilt DC Films banner this September. Super-Man: The Christopher Reeve Story premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, garnering warm reviews and a distribution deal that will give this documentary a sizable theatrical release. James Gunn, who is co-helming the direction of Warner Bros.’ new slate of DC films, introduced the documentary’s first trailer through a video address from the set of his own Superman (2025) film, currently in production. Gunn promised to return to CinemaCon next year with an extended look at what he called “The Summer of Superman,” but offered a strong endorsement of this documentary set to hit theaters in the third quarter.

Horizon: An American Saga | June 28 and August 16, 2024

Kevin Costner is betting the ranch on this multi-part passion project, which he began developing in 1988. Costner appeared on stage at CinemaCon to introduce footage from the first two parts of the saga, slated for theatrical release in June and August, respectively—a risky release strategy for one of the most ambitious studio projects in recent memory. Joining Costner on stage at CinemaCon, Warner Bros Motion Picture Group’s Co-Chair and CEO Pam Abdy described Horizon: An American Saga as “a cinematic tour of the Western genre,” an observation confirmed by the footage screened at the event. “Nothing was going to stop me from making these movies,” proclaimed Costner—who has another two entries in the film already written and waiting in the wings.

Mickey 17 | January 31, 2025

The most pleasant surprise from this year’s Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation was an extended look at Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17, with personal appearances by the director himself and star Robert Pattinson to introduce footage to attendees. Originally slated for release in Q1 of 2023, the film was suddenly removed from the studio’s release schedule weeks ahead of its planned debut in theaters. After spending a period of time undated, it finally appeared back on Warner Bros. calendar—pushed back to January of 2025. Any concerns about Warner Bros.’ confidence or support for the film were assuaged by the time the studio dedicated to Mickey 17 in its presentation, which included footage from the film’s trailer. The film’s tone is closer to the satirical elements in Bong Joon-Ho’s Snowpiercer and Okja than the slow-boil surprises from his Best Picture winner Parasite.

Trap | August 2, 2024

M. Night Shyamalan made it a family affair at the Warner Bros. presentation following his daughter with a footage reveal of his own horror title, this summer’s Trap. A veteran of high-concept horror, Shyamalan will apply his sensibilities to this thriller set during a police sting targetting a serial killer at a pop concert. We’ll save any potential spoilers revealed during the CinemaCon presentation, but we’re looking forward to social media reactions once the film’s first trailer is released.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice | September 5, 2024

Director Tim Burton was joined by cast members Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Belluci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Defoe on stage at CinemaCon to introduce footage from the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel. Warmly received by the CinemaCon audience, the sequel’s focus on practical effects were highlighted throughout the conversation with Keaton and Burton. Based on what we saw, Beetlejucie Beetlejuice has the potential to finish the year as Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing film of 2024.

Joker: Folie a Deux | October 4, 2024

Todd Phillips’ original Joker was billed as a one-off. An R-rated comic book movie for people who don’t usually watch comic book movies. It became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time upon release, and following star Joaquin Phoenix’s Best Actor win for his performance in the title role, discussions began on what a potential sequel would look like. Phillips was on stage at CinemaCon to discuss that process, admitting that while the sequel will incorporate musical elements with the help of co-star Lady Gaga, it won’t be a significant departure from how music was used in the original. Phillps premiered the trailer to close out the Warner Bros. presentation, moments before it hit the internet and officially kicked off the social marketing campaign on what promises to be one of the biggest movies of 2024.