CinemaCon 2025 Award of Excellence in Cinema: Joe Chang, CEO & President, Ambassador Theatres

Photo courtesy Ambassador Theatres

CinemaCon 2025 kicks off with International Day on March 31, featuring presentations, keynotes, and awards dedicated to cinemas, exhibitors, trends, and films animating the global industry. This year, CinemaCon’s Award of Excellence in Cinema, a staple of International Day programming, goes to Ambassador Theatres, the third largest cinema chain in Taiwan. Boxoffice Pro spoke with Joe Chang, Ambassador president and CEO, ahead of CinemaCon about the evolution of this fascinating market, and its place in the wider APAC exhibition scene.

Is there room to expand the screen count in Taiwan, perhaps outside of major cities, or would you say it is primarily a mature market? How would you describe the competitive landscape among cinemas in Taiwan?

While Taiwan’s cinema market is relatively mature, particularly in major cities like Taipei, there remains significant growth potential in suburban and regional areas. The competitive landscape is intense, with audiences often favoring well-established cinema chains. This trend has contributed to the gradual decline of small independent theaters, with 23 movie theaters going out of business in recent years.

How big a driver are premium formats (like large format screens, immersive seating, panoramic screens, etc.) for audiences in Taiwan? What is Ambassador’s footprint in terms of premium formats?

Taiwanese audiences are fascinated with premium formats such as IMAX, PLF, 4DX, and D-Box, which have become major drivers for cinema attendance. These formats offer an immersive experience that resonates strongly with moviegoers. Ambassador Theatres is actively expanding its premium offerings, with plans to introduce 4DX, reclining seats, and VIP services as part of our next phase of growth. These enhancements aim to elevate the moviegoing experience and cater to the growing demand for luxury and innovation.

How much of what Ambassador releases is local product? What international cinema does best among your audiences?

The Taiwanese local film market is relatively small, and local films are not as widely embraced by audiences compared to international content. However, Ambassador Theatres is committed to supporting Taiwanese cinema, and we screen local films whenever they are released. That said, international blockbusters, particularly Hollywood films and major franchises, remain the most popular among our audiences.

What makes the Taiwanese cinema market unique compared to other APAC countries?

The Taiwanese cinema market is unique in that its local film industry is relatively weak compared to countries like Japan or Thailand. Prepandemic, Taiwanese audiences were heavily drawn to Hollywood movies. However, postpandemic, there has been a noticeable shift in preferences. Japanese animated movies have gained immense popularity, often dominating the box office alongside Hollywood blockbusters. For example, recent Japanese animated films like Suzume and The First Slam Dunk have achieved remarkable success in Taiwan, reflecting a growing appetite for diverse international content.

What was the effect of the pandemic on Taiwan’s cinema market, and how has box office recovered from 2019?

The pandemic had a significant impact on Taiwan’s cinema market, with temporary closures and reduced attendance during peak periods. In 2019, the total box office revenue was about NT$10 billion with 43.2 million admissions. By 2024, the market has shown signs of recovery, but figures are still below prepandemic levels, with total revenue at NT$ 6.2 billion and 22.9 million admissions. While the recovery is ongoing, the market has demonstrated resilience, driven by a mix of compelling international content and the gradual return of audiences to theaters.