CinemaCon 2025: Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble to Receive NATO Marquee Award

Image courtesy of NATO

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) announced today it will honor Sean Gamble, president and CEO of Cinemark, with the 2025 NATO Marquee Award during next year’s CinemaCon, the world’s premier showcase of theatrical exhibition. Gamble is being recognized by NATO for his unwavering dedication, commitment, and service to the motion picture theatre industry. He will receive the industry’s highest tribute as part of CinemaCon’s “State of the Industry” program on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. CinemaCon will be held March 31-April 3, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

NATO President and CEO Michael O’Leary commented on the news saying: “Sean is the perfect choice for the NATO Marquee Award. He is a pro-business, pro-consumer leader and is highly respected across the entire industry for his incredible business acumen, with a deep understanding of studio and exhibitor relations. Sean is always looking to the future, and in working with his amazing team at Cinemark, is driving the next generation of theatrical innovation. This award recognizes that leadership and his commitment to making movie theatres the premier entertainment experience for generations to come.”

Gamble said: “I am deeply honored to receive the 2025 NATO Marquee Award. This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our entire Cinemark team, both past and present. Together, we have embraced innovation, enhanced the moviegoing experience, and positioned our company for growth and success while navigating unprecedented challenges over the past few years. I am grateful to NATO for this prestigious award and remain confident that through our collaborative industry efforts cinemas will remain a preferred destination for premium out-of-home entertainment, bringing people together and enriching communities.”

Having served as President and CEO of Cinemark since January 2022, Gamble has provided steady leadership throughout multiple major company and industry developments, including the closure and reopening of Cinemark’s entire theatre circuit during the COVID pandemic, the evolution of the theatrical window, and a reduced volume of film releases caused by the pandemic and strike-induced production stoppages. Additionally, he has been a key driver of and contributor to the advancement of Cinemark’s global business operations, including the conversion to reclined seating, the expansion of premium technologies and food & beverage offerings, the ongoing enhancement of marketing and programming capabilities to increase moviegoing and loyalty, the introduction of the first U.S. exhibitor-owned monthly subscription program, and optimizing operating practices and workforce management processes, to name a few.

As an active member of NATO, Gamble is a well-known advocate of the theatrical experience by fostering and supporting strong relationships with historical and emerging studio partners to maximize box office for traditional and alternative content releases.

Prior to being named CEO, Gamble held multiple leadership roles of increasing responsibility within Cinemark, including CFO from 2014 to 2021, CFO and COO from 2018 to 2021, and President in 2021. Prior to joining Cinemark, he worked for the Comcast Corporation as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Pictures within NBCUniversal from February 2009 to April 2014. He joined Comcast after 15 years at the General Electric Company where he held multiple senior leadership positions, including CFO of GE Oil & Gas’ equipment business based in Florence, Italy, from May 2007 to January 2009. Gamble is a Six Sigma Black Belt and avid champion of Cinemark’s continuous improvement programs, encouraging all team members to pursue strategic streamlining and business process improvements across the organization. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude, and lives in Dallas, Texas with his wife and three daughters.