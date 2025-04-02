CinemaCon 2025 Official Poster Art Contest Announces Winners During Opening Night Presentation

Courtesy of Cinema United

CinemaCon and Cinema United recognized the three winners of 2025’s Official Poster Art Contest, which were announced onstage Monday night in the Colosseum by Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director of CinemaCon. Sponsored by Mobile Moviegoing, the CinemaCon 2025 Art Contest was open to all theater employees of Cinema United member companies. Artists were tasked with designing a poster from one of the following three prompts: Friends’ Night Out, Architectural Wonders, and Theatre Snacks. Each winner’s artwork was judged based on their marketability, creativity, design attractiveness, adherence to the artist’s selected theme, and overall impact. All artists will receive a printed poster of their work that will be sent to them directly courtesy of CinemaCon and Cinema United.

Anthony Battaglia, the senior manager of Cypress Cinemark 12 & XD in Cypress, Texas, won first place for his poster titled, Concession Pals. Battaglia describes the piece as “a showcase for the fun and awe of experiencing the cinema.” The poster utilizes iconic theater snacks as a group of friends who are engaged and entertained while at the movies. As the winning artist, Battaglia received a complimentary trip to this year’s CinemaCon, and his winning artwork will be prominently featured throughout the convention and showcased on t-shirts provided to all attendees.

Courtesy of Cinema United

Jo-Ellen Ellis, the senior graphic designer from Cineplex in London, Ontario, Canada, came in second place with her poster titled, Concession Crew. The poster showcases the iconic crew of concession stand snacks—popcorn, candy, soda, and hot dogs—as a group of friends creating the perfect movie meal. Ellis received complimentary registration to CinemaCon, and her work will be included in a gallery display at the convention.

Johanna Greif, a graphic designer from the North Bend Theatre in North Bend, Washington, won third place for her poster titled, The Gilded Screen of Caesars. The design blends the iconic architecture of Caesars Palace with the nostalgic glow of a classic movie theater marquee. Greif also received a complimentary registration to the show, as well having her work be displayed within the full art gallery display at the convention.