CinemaCon Announces 2025 Big Screen Achievement Award Nominees

CinemaCon, the theatrical trade convention hosted yearly by Cinema United (formerly known as NATO), has announced the recipients for its 2025 Big Screen Achievement Awards. This year’s awardees will be honored on the final day of CinemaCon, taking place March 31 – April 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Joining previously announced Star of the Year Glen Powell are: Channing Tatum (Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film), Ana de Armas (Action Star of the Year), Lindsay Lohan (Vanguard Award), Cheech & Chong (Career Achievement in Comedy), David Jonsson (Next Generation Award), Madeleine McGraw (Rising Star of 2025), and Ben Wang (Star of Tomorrow).

Designed to recognize the remarkable achievements of the extraordinary talent behind the movies, the Big Screen Awards afford an opportunity for the global theatrical exhibition industry to show their gratitude to the performers and filmmakers who bring the magic of movies to their screens. “The Big Screen Achievement Awards are exhibition’s way of saying thank you to the talented and creative people that make magic on movie screens all across the globe. They are essential to the wonder that is the moviegoing experience,” noted Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon. “This year’s honorees have entertained audiences the world over and we are excited to celebrate their accomplishments at this year’s Big Screen Achievement Awards.’”

The Big Screen Achievement Awards, hosted by CinemaCon’s official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company, take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace represent the finale to the world’s premier showcase of theatrical exhibition, CinemaCon. Returning to host the awards this year will be Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier.