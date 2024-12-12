CinemaCon Welcomes Back the Major Studios to World’s Largest Theatrical Convention in 2025

CinemaCon, the world’s premier showcase of theatrical exhibition hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), today announced that all of the major Hollywood studios will be on hand to showcase their upcoming theatrical slates when cinema owners gather next year at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from March 31– April 3.

Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures/Focus Features, The Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group will all preview their upcoming theatrical releases, while for the first time, Amazon MGM Studios will join the CinemaCon main stage studio presentations at The Colosseum of Caesars Palace, with additional programming to be announced.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome back all of our studio partners, with the addition of Amazon MGM Studios to this coming year’s CinemaCon line-up as a clear sign of support of the theatrical moviegoing business,” said NATO President and CEO Michael O’Leary. “This powerhouse line-up of the world’s greatest film-making studios speaks directly to the cultural and economic power of the cinema. Our friends in the studios know that movie fans want to see the magic they make on the big screen, and they also know that movies that start their journey in the theatre are more successful than those that do not. We applaud their commitment to theatrical exhibition and look forward to an amazing week seeing all the great stories they are bringing to movie fans in the year ahead.”

“We are grateful for the continued support from the studios, filmmakers and stars, vendors and of course our NATO members, the theatre owners,” says CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser. “We’ve got some exciting surprises and changes in store for next year’s CinemaCon and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Las Vegas.”

Registration is now live at www.cinemacon.com