CinemaNext and French Circuit Megarama Announce Partnership on Laser by Barco Technology

Courtesy of CinemaNext

CinemaNext has announced an exclusive agreement with the French cinema circuit Megarama solidifying a long-term partnership to equip Megarama’s cinema network across France with Laser by Barco projectors. CinemaNext will deploy new Barco laser projection systems in all of Megarama’s future cinema openings and expansions. The partnership includes the systematic replacement of existing Xenon projectors with advanced Barco laser technology. The comprehensive project is estimated to cover approximately fifty screens by the end of December 2026.

“We are thrilled to partner with Megarama and Barco on this ambitious modernization project,” said Maxime Rigaud, CinemaNext’s country manager for France and Switzerland. “This agreement not only strengthens our relationship with two key industry partners but also underscores our dedication to providing our clients with the best-in-class solutions for cinema technology. Barco’s laser projectors are at the forefront of the industry, and we are confident that this rollout will significantly enhance the viewing experience for Megarama’s patrons.”

“The Laser by Barco technology is engineered to deliver stunning, vivid visuals and unparalleled reliability, creating a spectacular experience that keeps audiences coming back to the big screen,” said Serge Plasch, the senior vice president of global cinema sales at Barco. “We are proud to be chosen as the exclusive projection partner for this project and look forward to seeing our technology light up screens across the Megarama network.”

For Megarama, the partnership aligns with its core mission. “Our mission is to offer our moviegoers the ultimate cinematic experience,” said Jean-Pierre Lemoine, the founder, president and chief executive officer of Megarama Group. “Partnering with CinemaNext and Barco allows us to fulfil that promise by equipping our cinemas with the most advanced projection technology available. The clarity, brightness, and consistency of Laser by Barco technology will transform our cinemas and provide our customers with an exceptional viewing experience for years to come. This investment is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality.”