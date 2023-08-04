CinemaNext Appoints Patrick von Sychowski as Digital Marketing and Communications Manager

Patrick von Sychowski - CinemaNext

CinemaNext — the largest cinema exhibition services company in Europe, Middle East, and Africa — announced Thursday the appointment of Patrick von Sychowski as its new Digital Marketing and Communications Manager.

Patrick brings over two decades of experience in the cinema sector, most recently as Editor of Celluloid Junkie. In addition, he is a board member of CTC [Cinema Technology Community], EDCF [European Digital Cinema Forum], and founder of the annual Top Women in Global Cinema list.

In the role, he will be responsible for spearheading CinemaNext’s digital marketing and communications strategies, driving brand visibility, and ensuring effective communication across all channels, both internally and externally.

He will be based in London, reporting to Alexandra Body, Marketing and Communications Director at CinemaNext.

“We are delighted to welcome Patrick to CinemaNext as our Digital Marketing and Communications Manager. His remarkable expertise in the cinema industry, combined with his unparalleled network of connections, makes him the ideal candidate for this role,” CinemaNext CEO Georges Garic said in a press release. “We believe Patrick’s vision and leadership will undoubtedly take our marketing efforts to new heights and reinforce our position as a leading global innovator in the cinema technology and services domain.”

“I am genuinely excited to be joining CinemaNext, having followed and written about it for many years, because it is a truly global operation. CinemaNext is quite literally building cinema and helping to create the future of the greatest entertainment medium ever invented,” von Sychowski said in the same press release. “I look forward to leveraging my industry knowledge and connections to amplify CinemaNext’s presence on the digital frontier and engage with CinemaNext’s partners and clients in innovative and meaningful ways.”