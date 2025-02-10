CinemaNext Brings First Dolby Atmos Cinema to Benin at Sofitel Cotonou Marina Hotel & Spa

Courtesy of CinemaNext

CinemaNext announced the completion of Benin’s first Dolby Atmos-equipped cinema at the Sofitel Cotonou Marina Hotel & Spa. The installation introduces a premium cinema experience to CanalOlympia’s network, which operates cinema and entertainment venues across 12 African countries. The state-of-the-art complex features two premium screening rooms within the hotel’s Le Pavillon entertainment complex. The flagship auditorium showcases 40 twin-seat Tuscany (Ferco) recliners with wooden finishes and wireless charging capabilities, while the premium screen accommodates 75 guests in Saint-Omer (Quinette Gallay) gliding seats.

The technical installation features a Barco SP2K-9 laser projector and a Dolby Atmos sound system utilizing MAG Audio speakers. A custom-designed Harkness Spectral 240 3D screen completes the premium viewing experience. The venue will showcase international blockbusters, art house films, and African cinema, with approximately 20 screenings per week in each auditorium. As CanalOlympia’s first premium offering.



“This milestone installation represents our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment experiences to Benin,” says Khalil Staily, the country manager for CinemaNext MENA. “By introducing Dolby Atmos technology to the country, we’re setting new standards for theatrical presentation in West Africa.”

“The arrival of this premium cinema complex at Sofitel Cotonou Marina marks a transformative moment for entertainment in Cotonou,” says Hichéotan Gouthon, the director of operations at CanalOlympia. “This investment demonstrates our confidence in the growing demand for premium cinema experiences in Benin and sets a new standard for theatrical exhibition in West Africa.”

“What makes this project special is the attention to detail at every level from CanalOlympia,” notes Julien Bollee, the group vice president of premium and e-commerce solutions for CinemaNext. “From the custom-designed screen solution to the fit-out package, we’ve created a truly luxurious cinema environment that matches the high standards of both the Sofitel brand and CanalOlympia.”