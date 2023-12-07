CinemaNext Expands North American Presence with Acquisition of Sonic Equipment Company

Courtesy of CinemaNext

EMEA exhibition services company CinemaNext has announced the acquisition of Sonic Equipment Company, a cinema sales, service, and installation provider based in Iola, Kansas. The move marks an expansion for CinemaNext into the North American market, reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive cinema solutions worldwide. Sonic Equipment was spun out of B&B Theatres’ technical services operation in 2018 and specializes in sales, service, and installation for community-owned theaters and independent exhibitors across the United States

Georges Garic, the chief executive officer of CinemaNext, said, “This marks a pivotal moment for CinemaNext as we broaden our footprint in North America. Sonic Equipment’s expertise and commitment to superior service align seamlessly with CinemaNext’s mission. Ron Hageman will remain Sonic’s CEO and continue to lead the company from Iola. Together, we will continue to elevate the cinema experience for audiences across the region.”

Ron Hageman, the chief executive officer of Sonic Equipment Company, shared, “Joining forces with CinemaNext is an exciting step forward. Our shared values and commitment to excellence create a strong foundation for future growth and innovation in the cinema services business. We look forward to this new chapter, which will bring with it new services, solutions and cinema concepts for our customers”