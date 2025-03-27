CinemaNext France and Kinepolis Announce Agreement to Deploy GRETA Accessibility Solution Across 200 Cinema Auditoriums in France

CinemaNext has announced the signing of a new agreement with Kinepolis to equip 200 of their cinema auditoriums across France with the GRETA solution from Greta & Starks Apps GmbH, a pioneer in the development of solutions for the hearing and visually impaired. With this deployment, the total number of cinema auditoriums in France offering the GRETA solution now exceeds 2,000 screens nationwide.

The GRETA mobile app enhances the cinema experience for people with hearing and visual impairments by offering additional versions (audio description, SDH subtitles, and sound amplification) of films shown in theaters. The app is user-friendly and operates via smartphones without requiring specialized installation within the cinema itself. This solution ensures easy and reliable access to audio descriptions and subtitles and offers multilanguage support, expanding the cinematic experience for diverse audiences.

CinemaNext France established an exclusive partnership with Greta & Starks Apps GmbH in early 2024 to market its solutions to cinema exhibitors in France. Since then, the company has successfully deployed the technology across the country. This collaboration allows cinema exhibitors to actively improve accessibility, ensuring a rewarding cinema experience for all audiences regardless of hearing or visual impairments.

“We are excited to partner with CinemaNext to bring the GRETA solution to our patrons,” said Anne-Sophie Le Guiader, the country manager for box office sales and marketing in France at Kinepolis. “Ensuring that cinema remains an inclusive experience for all our guests aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional movie experiences. The GRETA app allows us to better serve our patrons with hearing and visual impairments while maintaining the high-quality presentation our audiences expect.”

“This new agreement with Kinepolis further strengthens our mission to make cinema more accessible throughout France,” said Maxime Rigaud, the country manager of CinemaNext, France. “Following our very last successful partnerships with UGC and other major exhibitors before, we are thrilled to extend this revolutionary solution to even more cinemagoers through Kinepolis’ extensive network.”