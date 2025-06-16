CinemaNext Launches NextSuite Ticketing Tool and Installed Base at CineEurope 2025

Courtesy of CinemaNext

CinemaNext has announced the launch of NextSuite Ticketing Tool at CineEurope 2025 in Barcelona, delivering smart software solutions specifically designed to meet the monitoring, management, and issue-tracking needs of cinema chains’ technical teams. The first release in the NextSuite collection, the Ticketing Tool and Installed Base, addresses a critical operational challenge by streamlining how technical teams keep their equipment database updated and handle incidents and service requests, helping ensure that nothing gets lost, delayed, or overlooked across multi-site operations. The NextSuite is a TMS-agnostic tool that can be used even by customers who have no service contract with CinemaNext.

The tool features smart device selection capabilities that utilize a pre-installed database to display only equipment installed at each specific cinema location, eliminating time-wasting searches through irrelevant device lists. Each issue receives a unique ticket ID for clear traceability, with prioritization and team assignment features ensuring urgent matters receive immediate attention. Key capabilities include status monitoring from ticket creation to closure, internal communication features for team collaboration, ticket assignation to different team members, escalation and filtering systems that enable rapid identification of issues by location, equipment type, or urgency level.

The NextSuite Ticketing Tool and Installed Base represents the first in a planned series of specialized software solutions designed specifically for cinema technical operations, with additional tools in development to address the evolving needs of modern exhibition environments. The NextSuite Ticketing Tool is available for demonstration at CinemaNext’s CineEurope stand, with commercial availability beginning immediately following the event.

“Technical teams managing multiple cinema locations face an increasingly complex challenge in tracking and resolving equipment issues efficiently, as well as keeping the projector, server and processor database up to date,” noted Araceli Vaello, the vice president of solutions at CinemaNext. “The NextSuite Ticketing Tool and Installed Base transforms this challenge into a competitive advantage by providing cinema-specific functionality that many other databases and ticketing systems simply cannot match. Our customers can now create comprehensive incident reports in under one minute, whilst maintaining complete visibility across their entire operation and installed base.”

Vicente Soriano, chief technology officer of CinemaNext Solutions, emphasised the system’s operational efficiency, “What sets the NextSuite Ticketing Tool apart is its cinema-focused design philosophy, reflecting our long history in the cinema business. Technical teams can keep their device database easily updated and filter and track tickets by cinema, auditorium, equipment, priority level, status, or assigned service team through a single, intuitive interface. Tickets can also be easily assigned among the technical service team members or escalated to other teams. The ability to attach photos, PDFs, and other documentation directly to tickets creates a record that enhances both immediate response and long-term maintenance planning.”

“Modern cinema operations demand precision, speed, and accountability in technical support,” added Vaello. “The NextSuite Ticketing Tool and Install Base delivers all three whilst integrating seamlessly with existing operational workflows. This isn’t just about managing problems more efficiently – it’s about preventing small issues from becoming major disruptions that affect the customer experience and impact revenue.”