CinemaNext USA Launches E-Commerce Platform SHOP

Courtesy of CinemaNext

CinemaNext has announced the launch of its successful e-commerce platform SHOP in the United States. The platform will complement the comprehensive installation and service offerings of CinemaNext USA (formerly Sonic Equipment Company), providing American exhibitors with access to cinema equipment, spare parts, and consumables. The announcement comes just days before CinemaCon 2025, where CinemaNext will have a major presence showcasing its latest innovations and services to the global exhibition community.

The CinemaNext SHOP has already established itself internationally, serving hundreds of cinema operators with a vast catalogue of products essential for day-to-day cinema operations. The platform specializes in spare parts and consumables, including a comprehensive range of 3D glasses from leading manufacturers, projection lamps, air filters, and other critical components that ensure continuous cinema operations.

The e-commerce platform features an intuitive interface allowing theater operators to quickly locate and order specific parts by equipment model, with detailed compatibility information and technical specifications. For essential consumables like 3D glasses, the platform offers various models and bulk purchasing options, helping exhibitors optimize their operational expenses. The U.S. rollout includes support and fulfillment by specialized customer service representatives familiar with the unique needs of American theater operators.

CinemaNext invites all CinemaCon attendees to visit their booth 311J for a live demonstration of the SHOP platform and to discuss how their expanded service offerings can support exhibitors of all sizes across the United States. Visit SHOP at https://usashop.cinemanext.com to learn more.

“Bringing CinemaNext SHOP to the U.S. market represents a significant enhancement to our service portfolio,” said Ron Hageman, the chief executive officer of CinemaNext USA. “American exhibitors can now benefit from the same streamlined procurement experience that has made SHOP indispensable to many cinema operators abroad. The platform is designed to complement our hands-on installation and service capabilities, creating a complete support ecosystem for our clients.”