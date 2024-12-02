Cinemark Achieves All-Time Domestic Records with Thanksgiving Moviegoing Surge

Photo courtesy Cinemark

Cinemark announced that it achieved multiple all-time domestic records across box office, premium formats, and food and beverage sales throughout the Thanksgiving holiday period thanks to a diverse selection of movies that provided something for everyone to watch in Cinemark’s auditoriums. Driven by the tidal wave opening for Moana 2, along with strong carry over from Wicked’s magical charm, Gladiator II’s epic battles, and Red One’s holiday adventures to name a few, robust moviegoing across all genres led Cinemark to shatter multiple domestic records, including the best Thanksgiving five-day box office, highest Thanksgiving day box office, the most single-day attendees in the post-pandemic era on Friday, November 29th, the highest single-day food and beverage revenue ever on Friday, November 29th, one of the biggest food and beverage weekends of all time, and the top-grossing November premium format weekend of all time (including D-BOX motion seats and Cinemark XD). Bolstered by the domestic box office record performance over the Thanksgiving holiday, the company also achieved its second-best November box office ever.



“We are thrilled with Cinemark’s record-breaking results over the long holiday as moviegoing demand surged for the highly anticipated release of Moana 2, along with strong carry over for Wicked, Gladiator II, Red One, and other fantastic films,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s president and chief executive officer. “Continuing the trend we have seen for the past several months, these record-breaking box office, premium formats, and food and beverage results further accentuate the cultural impact an immersive, cinematic experience delivers for content across all genres. We extend our congratulations to our studio partners for delivering exceptional content that reinforces our confidence in the vitality of theatrical exhibition. I would also like to thank the entire Cinemark team for providing an unforgettable experience to our moviegoers 365 days of the year.”