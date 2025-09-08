Cinemark Achieves Second Biggest Horror Film Opening of All Time

The Conjuring: Last Rites. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Photo Credit: Giles Keyte

Over the weekend The Conjuring: Last Rites secured its spot as Cinemark’s second-biggest domestic horror film opening weekend of all time. During their outings to experience this newest installment in the popular franchise, moviegoers splurged on concessions, leading to a record-breaking September weekend food and beverage per cap at Cinemark’s U.S. theaters, as well as one the biggest concessions sales weekends of all time for a horror movie opening.

The film also massively resonated at Cinemark’s South and Central American theaters, notching the highest advanced sales for any film in the genre, as well as marking the exhibitor’s all-time-highest opening weekend attendance for a horror film in the region.

“Consumer enthusiasm for theatrical thrills and chills was on full display this past weekend as moviegoers packed our Cinemark auditoriums to see The Conjuring: Last Rites in all its terrifying glory,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark President and CEO. “The film delivered the second-largest domestic opening weekend and highest international debut for a horror title in our company’s history, which is a testament to the strength of the franchise and the exceptional work by our partners at Warner Bros. I’m also incredibly proud of our entire Cinemark team for their consistent efforts to create exceptional entertainment experiences that resonate with our guests.”