Cinemark Announces Expansion of Concessions Delivery Across Domestic Circuit

Cinemark is bringing everyone’s favorite concessions direct to homes across the U.S. with the upcoming expansion of its third-party delivery relationships. Cinemark is the first major U.S. exhibitor to partner with all three of the large-scale delivery services (DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats). Cinemark will continue rolling out its domestic theaters on the platforms through the end of the year.

Snack-lovers can get their fill of everything from buttery popcorn, hot dogs, sweet treats, and ICEEs through the third-party delivery platforms. Cinemark’s initial multi-market testing was met with positive results, which is driving the expansion. Visit Cinemark.com for a full list of delivery options as well as theaters as they are added.

“Although there is nothing like indulging in your favorite movie theater concessions while watching great content in one of our immersive auditoriums, we are thrilled to now give fans across our markets the ability to have their favorite concessions delivered to their homes when they aren’t able to make it to the theater,” said David Haywood, Cinemark’s senior vice president of food and beverage. “The results of our initial multi-market testing corroborate that our guests crave Cinemark’s warm buttery popcorn, crisp cold drinks and delicious snacks from the comfort of their homes, and we are excited to expand our third-party delivery capability to more domestic theaters through the end of the year, just in time to add even more cheer to holiday gatherings.”