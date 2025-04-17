Cinemark Announces the Return of Summer Movie Clubhouse

Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark will have family fare on the big screens once again this summer with the return of its popular Summer Movie Clubhouse program. Sponsored by DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming films The Bad Guys 2 and Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, the program will feature 10 recent family favorites and will run at more than 290 theaters nationwide from June 2nd through August 10th. Tickets are priced at an affordable $1.75, plus taxes and fees where applicable, and will be available starting May 9th at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark app and at participating Cinemark box offices. Summer Movie Clubhouse is sponsored by two DreamWorks Animation films that will be released separately by Universal Pictures later this year. The new action-packed comedy The Bad Guys 2 steals into theaters on August 1st and Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie purrs into cinemas on September 26th.

The films that will illuminate Cinemark’s big screens on Wednesday mornings throughout the summer include The Bad Guys, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Shrek 2, Despicable Me 4, Kung Fu Panda 4, The Wild Robot, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, The Garfield Movie, and The Lego Batman Movie. Select theaters will expand the fun by showcasing these adventures on Monday and Thursday as well. Interested moviegoers should check their local theater for participating days and showtimes.

In addition to the film lineup, Cinemark is offering special discounts on must-have movie snacks, including $1.00 off all kids snack packs and $1.00 off all size popcorn and drink combos, ensuring everyone can enjoy their favorite treats at a great price. For more information on Summer Movie Clubhouse, visit Cinemark.com/summer-movie-clubhouse or the Cinemark app.

“Summer Movie Clubhouse is one of our favorite annual programs because there is nothing quite like watching the enchantment of the big screen unfold through kids’ eyes, and we love to bring those opportunities to moviegoers around the nation,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “With this year’s exciting movie lineup and unbeatable ticket prices, we’re looking forward to providing another summer season of unforgettable cinematic experiences.”