Cinemark Opening Weekend Earnings for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Beat 2018’s Original Installment

Image courtesy: Disney / Marvel Studios

Although the Disney / Marvel Studios sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted about -10% below its predecessor Black Panther‘s domestic opening weekend, it actually beat its predecessor at Cinemark locations.

Cinemark ranked #3 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 ranking of North America’s largest cinema exhibition circuits, with 4,440 screens at 324 locations.

Cinemark did not provide exact numbers about either their revenue or attendance for Wakanda, but they did say the film performed well in premium formats including Cinemark XD, DBOX, and ScreenX.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just the latest validation of the strength of the exhibition industry, as month after month movie fans have consistently sought out a larger-than-life, cinematic experience to enjoy this year’s newest film releases,” Cinemark President and CEO Sean Gamble said in a press release.

“This incredible performance is indicative of the incredible strength of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the significant interest consumers have to experience these events in a theatrical environment. Congratulations to our partners at Disney and Marvel Studios for producing such a compelling movie that delighted audiences in theaters.”