Cinemark Breaks Waves of Moviegoing Records Over Memorial Day Weekend

Photo courtesy Cinemark

Cinemark broke waves of all-time moviegoing records over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend across box office and concessions driven by robust consumer enthusiasm around films such as Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Final Destination Bloodlines, The Last Rodeo, Sinners, Thunderbolts*, and more. Cinemark maximized box office opportunities with the compelling slate and delivered domestic records in multiple categories, including the highest-grossing four-day Memorial Day Weekend domestic box office of all time; the best domestic Memorial Day weekend film opening ever with Lilo & Stitch; the seventh-highest grossing three-day domestic box office weekend of all time; the all-time-high Memorial Day Weekend food and beverage revenue and per cap; the biggest Memorial Day weekend for Cinemark XD; and the best-ever three-day weekend for D-BOX motion seats. Excitement for moviegoing extended beyond the horizon of U.S. theaters, with Lilo & Stitch becoming the third-biggest family film opening of all time for Cinemark’s Latin American circuit.

“The immersive, cinematic experience was firing on all cylinders over this long Memorial Day weekend as moviegoers sought out theaters for the highly anticipated premieres of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, as well as solid performances from carryover films,” said Sean Gamble, the president and chief executive officer of Cinemark. “Cinemark delivered a remarkable over-performance, breaking numerous records across box office and concession revenues. We congratulate our studio partners and commend our incredible Cinemark teams that welcomed moviegoers for shared entertainment experiences that can only be found in theaters. We look forward to celebrating the many exciting releases to come.”