Cinemark Brings Cinematic Cheer with the Holiday Movie Clubhouse

Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark is bringing cinematic cheer to moviegoers this holiday season with the Holiday Movie Clubhouse program. The program allows families to catch their favorite holiday films back on the big screen at discounted prices. From December 2nd through December 18th, holiday films will be back on the big screen at participating theaters for $4 a ticket, with showtimes on Saturdays at 10:30am and Mondays at 6:00pm. Ticket holders will also enjoy dollar-off pricing on all kid’s snack packs. Classic holiday films coming back to the silver screen for this special event include Arthur Christmas, The Polar Express and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.

Just in time for the holiday season, all Movie Club 12-month memberships can be secured for $20 off, with special pricing on six and three-month memberships as well. Cinemark also has a variety of deals on gift cards. From now through December 31st, guests that spend $40 or more in gift card purchases will receive a $5 bonus card.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, customers will receive $15 in bonus cards for every $75 or more in gift card purchases. On November 27th, guests who spend $50 or more on gift cards will receive 20 percent off. Last-minute shoppers can also get a deal, because from December 15th through December 17th, customers will receive 15 percent off when they purchase $50 or more in gift cards.

Throughout the month of December, members can redeem points for the chance to win a Cinemark gift card, two Cinemark blankets and a 12-month Movie Club membership. For more information on this and other sweepstakes, members can visit the Cinemark Movie Rewards center. For more information on all things holiday at Cinemark, visit Cinemark.com/holiday or the Cinemark app.

“There is nothing like spending quality time with loved ones during the holidays, and our first-ever Holiday Movie Clubhouse program will take what families love most about our annual Summer Movie Clubhouse program, and add that special holiday magic,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, the chief marketing and content officer of Cinemark. “Moviegoers of all ages will also be able to celebrate the season with thrilling new films perfect for holiday traditions, and a variety of gifting offers and sweepstakes sure to bring movie lovers joy.”