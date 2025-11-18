Cinemark Brings Family Favorites Back to the Big Screen Along with Festive Deals to Close Out the Year

Photo courtesy Cinemark

Cinemark is wrapping its theaters in holiday cheer with the return of Holiday Movie Clubhouse beginning Nov. 29, with tickets on sale now at more than 260 of its U.S. locations. Sponsored by Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good, the program brings back beloved holiday classics at a discounted price, making family traditions affordable and easy throughout the season. Cinemark is continuing the holiday festivity with deals on gift cards and its Movie Club subscription program. For all details on holidays at Cinemark, visit Cinemark.com/holiday.

“Cinemark is delighted to add cinematic sparkle to the most festive time of year by providing shared and celebrated moviegoing experiences fit for every tradition,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Whether you want to revisit beloved classics through our Holiday Movie Clubhouse program or discover captivating adventures with highly anticipated new releases, our theaters offer an escape where memories are made, laughter is shared and the spirit of the season comes alive.”

Let the Reels Ring!

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 17, families can enjoy timeless holiday hits like A Christmas Story (1983), The Grinch (2018) and Elf (2003) for just $5 per ticket on Saturdays and Wednesdays as part of Holiday Movie Clubhouse. Of course, no movie moment is complete without snacks, and Cinemark is offering $1 off snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos during Holiday Movie Clubhouse showtimes. Tickets are on sale now at more than 260 locations nationwide and can be purchased at Cinemark.com/hmc or on the Cinemark app.

Movie Gifting Merriment

From now through Dec. 31, guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive $10 in bonus cards. Additional deals will be unwrapped for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Cinemark’s Movie Club gifting specials offer even more ways to save. From now through Dec. 1, guests can enjoy 20 percent off 12-month Movie Club gifts. Savings will continue in December with multiple offerings, ideal for stocking stuffers or heartfelt surprises.