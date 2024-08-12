Cinemark Celebrates 40th Anniversary With “Big In ’84” Retro Series

Cinemark, the third largest exhibitor in North America, is celebrating 40 years in business with a screening series of movies from 1984, the year Cinemark was founded. To further get into the retro spirit, all tickets are $5. The series runs from August 12 through August 18.
Cinemark’s “Big in ’84” lineup:
- August 12 – The Karate Kid
- August 13 – The Terminator
- August 14 – Gremlins
- August 15 – Purple Rain
- August 16 – Ghostbusters
- August 17 – A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last Starfighter
- August 18 – Footloose, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The series is taking place at select Cinemark locations across the U.S. More information can be found on their website.
