Cinemark Celebrates 40th Anniversary With “Big In ’84” Retro Series

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • August 12 2024
Cinemark, the third largest exhibitor in North America, is celebrating 40 years in business with a screening series of movies from 1984, the year Cinemark was founded. To further get into the retro spirit, all tickets are $5. The series runs from August 12 through August 18.

Cinemark’s “Big in ’84” lineup:

  • August 12 – The Karate Kid
  • August 13 – The Terminator
  • August 14 – Gremlins
  • August 15 – Purple Rain
  • August 16 – Ghostbusters
  • August 17 – A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last Starfighter
  • August 18 – Footloose, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The series is taking place at select Cinemark locations across the U.S. More information can be found on their website.

