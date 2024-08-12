Cinemark Celebrates 40th Anniversary With “Big In ’84” Retro Series

Image courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark, the third largest exhibitor in North America, is celebrating 40 years in business with a screening series of movies from 1984, the year Cinemark was founded. To further get into the retro spirit, all tickets are $5. The series runs from August 12 through August 18.

Cinemark’s “Big in ’84” lineup:

August 12 – The Karate Kid

August 13 – The Terminator

August 14 – Gremlins

August 15 – Purple Rain

August 16 – Ghostbusters

August 17 – A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last Starfighter

August 18 – Footloose, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The series is taking place at select Cinemark locations across the U.S. More information can be found on their website.