Cinemark Celebrates its First “Bring Your Own Bucket” Day for National Popcorn Day on January 19th

Cinemark is inviting popcorn lovers everywhere to grab their favorite bucket and head to their local Cinemark theater to celebrate the chain’s first-ever “Bring Your Own Bucket” day in honor of National Popcorn Day on Sunday, January 19th.

Whether it’s an iconic film-specific collectible bucket, the favorite snack bowl that has been passed down from generation to generation, or a creative DIY art project, Cinemark invites all popcorn lovers to bring the containers to their local theater to receive a $5 fill up of warm, bingeworthy popcorn, only on Sunday, January 19th.



Everyone is invited to participate, no movie ticket required. As long as the container is clean and does not exceed 400 ounces, Cinemark will fill it to the brim with crisp, freshly popped kernels. Even those without a from-home container can get in on the fun with $5 XL popcorn at all Cinemark locations on National Popcorn Day. Everyone is encouraged to show off their buckets of choice by tagging @Cinemark on social channels.

Cinemark is making sure that celebration of the iconic cinematic snack goes beyond buckets. On January 19th only, all who follow Cinemark’s official Instagram account (@Cinemark) and tag three friends in the comments of the National Popcorn Day sweepstakes post will be entered to win a free large popcorn. The exhibitor will also be buttering up movie lovers with 10 percent off all online gift card orders. In addition, popcorn lovers can celebrate the annual holiday with $5 XL popcorn at all Cinemark theaters, a social sweepstakes and a special discount on gift cards. More information on Cinemark’s National Popcorn Day celebrations can be found at Cinemark.com/popcornday.

“National Popcorn Day is one of the best days of the year at Cinemark, and for popcorn lovers everywhere. We are thrilled to mark this year’s celebration with our first ever ‘Bring Your Own Bucket’ event, in addition to limited time sweepstakes and promotions,” said David Haywood, Cinemark’s SVP of Food & Beverage. “Popcorn has always been the star of movie theater concessions, though popcorn vessels have become an award-worthy supporting actor. We are excited for everyone to get creative with this campaign and show off their choice of container while enjoying the iconic snack alongside a great film.”