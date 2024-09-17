Cinemark Celebrates Spooky Season with Merch and Screening Series

In the run-up to Halloween, exhibitor Cinemark’s Fear of Missing Out, “FOMO,” series gives moviegoers the chance to catch up with both older horror classics and newer releases. Starting today, the FOMO series runs through October 31 and will feature:
- Now Playing – Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Speak No Evil
- September 19 – The Babadook 10th Anniversary
- October 1 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary
- October 10 – Terrifier 2 & 3 Double Feature
- October 11 – Terrifier 3, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- October 18 – Smile 2, Hocus Pocus
- October 20 – Saw Unrated
- October 29 – It (2017)
- October 30 – Bride of Chucky
- October 31 – Halloween (1978)
In addition, Cinemark is selling collectible popcorn buckets, cups and more themed to iconic characters and films such as Chucky, IT, Terrifier and more.
