Cinemark Celebrates Spooky Season with Merch and Screening Series

Photo courtesy Cinemark

In the run-up to Halloween, exhibitor Cinemark’s Fear of Missing Out, “FOMO,” series gives moviegoers the chance to catch up with both older horror classics and newer releases. Starting today, the FOMO series runs through October 31 and will feature:

Now Playing – Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Speak No Evil

September 19 – The Babadook 10 th Anniversary

Anniversary October 1 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50 th Anniversary

Anniversary October 10 – Terrifier 2 & 3 Double Feature

October 11 – Terrifier 3, The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 18 – Smile 2, Hocus Pocus

October 20 – Saw Unrated

October 29 – It (2017)

October 30 – Bride of Chucky

October 31 – Halloween (1978)

In addition, Cinemark is selling collectible popcorn buckets, cups and more themed to iconic characters and films such as Chucky, IT, Terrifier and more.