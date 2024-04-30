Cinemark Extends Summer Movie Clubhouse Program

Image courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark is heating up cinematic fun this summer by extending its Summer Movie Clubhouse program. Sponsored by Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 and DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot, both from Universal Pictures, the popular program will run June 10th through August 15th, bringing 10 weeks of discounted family-friendly films back to Cinemark auditoriums. Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 15th.

Movie fans of all ages can join in the fun each Wednesday morning at more than 300 Cinemark theaters nationwide, with select locations also hosting showtimes on Mondays and Thursdays. Movies lighting up the big screen during the 10 weeks include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Shrek, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, The Lego Movie, Trolls Band Together, How to Train Your Dragon, Migration, Hotel Transylvania and Paddington 2.

Tickets are priced at $1.75, plus taxes where applicable, and the program includes special dollar-off pricing on kid’s snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos. Two-thirds of Summer Movie Clubhouse ticket sales in 2023 came from customers who saw two or more films during the program, and approximately one fourth coming from customers who saw five or more films.

“Passion for Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse grows each year, so we are thrilled to add an extra two weeks of moviegoing fun to this summer’s program to satisfy guests’ big-screen demand,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “Customers love the affordable, out-of-home entertainment experience Summer Movie Clubhouse provides year after year, with approximately 50 percent of tickets sold in 2023 purchased by customers who participated in the prior year’s program.”