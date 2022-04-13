Cinemark Event Cinema Includes Concerts, Sports, Gaming, E-Sports, Director Q&As

In a recent press release, Texas-based Cinemark—North America’s third largest exhibitor—restated their commitment to providing “incomparable in-theater experiences” for guests.

“As the ultimate entertainment destination, Cinemark thrives in delighting audiences with a wide variety of enthralling content, including experiences audiences might not expect from a movie theatre,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Consistent investment in evolving our in-theatre technology and the overall experience we provide has Cinemark supremely positioned to transport viewers even further into the on-screen action.”

Cinemark credits technological investments and relations with studio partners for an uptick in alternative programming, including:

Q&A’s with behind-the-scenes talent. Hosted at the “Cinemark Playa Vista and XD” location in California and simulcast to the company’s locations nationwide, recent installments have included The Adam Project in March, Dear Evan Hansen last September, and A Quiet Place Part II last May.

Concerts. Cinemark showed March's BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul on more screens than any other domestic cinema circuit, and they've also showed other concerts from Trafalgar Releasing including Bon Jovi, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Florida Georgia Line, and Gorillaz.

Sports. As Boxoffice PRO covered in December, Cinemark showed both NCAA college football semifinal playoff games plus the national championship on the big screen in 27 markets, including the home markets for the competing teams. The circuit has also shown wrestling with WWE SummerSlam and boxing such as the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II fight.

Gaming and e-sports. Cinemark has shown the debut of Critical Role's Campaign 3 premiere and has shown the Game Awards live on the big screen for several years now.

Cinemark ranked #3 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 ranking of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 4,440 screens at 324 sites.