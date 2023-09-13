Cinemark Introduces Private Swiftie Parties to Experience TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR on the Big Screen

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

Cinemark has announced that, following record-breaking ticket sales, fans can now reserve an entire auditorium for the ultimate in-theater experience of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film. Private ‘Swiftie Parties’, available exclusively at Cinemark theaters across the U.S. alongside standard individual tickets at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app at participating locations for up to 40 fans for $800, plus taxes and fees where applicable. Cinemark loyalty members will also be able enter the Private Swiftie Party Sweepstakes for a chance to win their own private viewing of the concert film.

“We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “We are wonderstruck by this event’s sensational ticket sales and are thrilled to add a new era to our fan-favorite Private Watch Parties with our Private Swiftie Parties. Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade.”



For all details on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Cinemark, visit: www.cinemark.com/taylor-swift