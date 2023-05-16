Cinemark Launches Online Movie Merchandise Shop

Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark is now offering specialty merchandise for movie fans across the U.S. through its online store, Cinemark Shop. Managed by Only in Theatres LLC, the one-stop shop has all the gear that movie lovers need to be their most cinematic selves. Silver screen shoppers can purchase franchise-favorite items including movie-specific swag, as well as Cinemark branded merchandise, all conveniently available in one place, shopcinemark.com.

With shipping across the U.S., fans will no longer have to be in the vicinity of a Cinemark theater to obtain exclusive merchandise. Moviegoers recently showcased their appetite for a digital shop when Cinemark gave them the chance to secure exclusive Scream VI popcorn tubs and cups online. The official shop opens as more swag from this summer’s must-see films hit the digital shelves. Moviegoers who prefer to purchase merchandise in person can still do so in Cinemark theaters.

In addition to the expanded merchandising opportunities, Cinemark will continue its brand refresh throughout the remainder of the year. Cinemark also continues to invest in its theaters by converting all locations to laser projectors through a 10-year partnership with Cinionic, increasing Cinemark XD auditorium count, converting seats to luxury lounger recliners, and increasing its D-BOX motion seat count.

“Our moviegoers play a big part in furthering the Cinemark experience – by paying close attention to what they appreciate most about our offering, we can ensure we are prioritizing enhancements to create something truly cinematic across all touch points,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, the chief marketing and content officer of Cinemark. “The Cinemark Shop joins a long list of examples of our sustained strategic investments in our theaters and the entire customer journey. There is truly no place more cinematic than Cinemark.”