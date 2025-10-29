Cinemark Raises the Curtain on Brand Campaign Spotlighting Their Immersive Moviegoing Experience

Image courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark is raising the curtain on its first-ever comprehensive brand campaign, ‘It’s Show Time’, designed to spotlight Cinemark’s distinct identity in a landscape where movie theater experiences are often perceived as interchangeable. The company aims to challenge the notion that all movie theater chains are the same by highlighting the immersive movie magic that unfolds both on and off the screen at Cinemark. The campaign is currently being showcased across owned and paid media channels in select test markets ahead of a wider rollout in 2026.

The brand initiative is designed to spotlight how Cinemark delivers more than just on-screen entertainment. The ad leans into captivating storytelling that resonates with viewers, reflecting the cinematic stories that unfold in its immersive auditoriums. According to Cinemark, research reveals that 95 percent of purchasing decisions are subconscious, driven by emotional responses, and Cinemark is selling more than movie tickets by inviting guests to feel something unforgettable. The campaign brings to life three key Cinemark pillars that answer the question “Why Cinemark?”

The ‘It’s Show Time’ campaign targets entertainment seekers through a multitude of paid and owned channels, including TV, out-of-home, display, YouTube, social channels, in-theater, web and more. Creative assets from the shoot will be adapted into a range of formats, including video, static visuals and other media across each channel. The rollout begins with hyper-local targeting in key test markets that were rigorously vetted across Cinemark departments, before expanding next year. The campaign introduces a wide cast of personas from tech-savvy movie buffs to family fun enthusiasts, each representing the diverse audiences who find joy, connection and wonder at Cinemark. Whether it’s a date night, a group outing, or a cultural celebration, ‘It’s Show Time’ invites everyone to experience movies the way they were meant to be seen: larger than life.

“It’s Show Time is more than a tagline, it is a tribute to the show behind the show, the incredible teams across Cinemark who work tirelessly to create out-of-home entertainment memories for audiences of all ages,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “This first-ever brand campaign proudly showcases how our team meticulously curates every detail of our in-theater experience, while tapping into the deep emotional connection that people have with moviegoing. Its creation and rollout have been strategically designed to spotlight Cinemark’s method to our movie magic.”

“In a movie industry where creativity flows throughout, we believe it should flow just as vibrantly within the walls of our organization,” said David Hohman, the vice president of creative at Cinemark. “We would not expect anything less from our in-house creative team, who made this campaign vision a reality.”