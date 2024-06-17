Cinemark Records Best-Ever Domestic Opening Day for an Animated Film with INSIDE OUT 2

Courtesy of Pixar/Disney

Along with AMC’s announcement, Cinemark is reinforcing the record-breaking weekend at the box office, sharing that Friday, June 14th, marked Cinemark’s best-ever domestic opening day box office for an animated film, thanks to Inside Out 2.

“Cinemark theaters were feeling the joy as Inside Out 2 delivered our biggest opening day box office of all-time for an animated film,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief content and marketing officer. “This weekend’s performance demonstrates the vibrant consumer enthusiasm for immersive, cinematic experiences and reinforces our optimism for the upcoming film slate. Congratulations to our partners at Disney and Pixar for bringing such a heartwarming film to theaters that deeply connected with movie lovers.”